Last-minute Huawei Mate 30 Pro leak potentially spoils imminent launch

The Huawei Mate 30 Pro launch is mere hours away, but the train of leaks shows no sign of slowing down, as the phone has been shown off in its entirety – including both renders and a full spec sheet.

The information comes courtesy of leaker Ishan Agarwal, a source who's usually accurate, if not prolific just yet. Four different renders are shown off, displaying the front and back of the handset in four different colors, and they're joined by a complete list of the device specs.

The colors are silver, black, purple, and a greenish-blue – all very Huawei-ish colors – and are joined by a circular camera bump on the back, fairly large front notch, and curved screen. Notably, there's a physical power button, but no visible volume rocker.

On the specs list, you can see everything you'd expect from a high-powered smartphone: 8GB RAM, 256GB storage, Kirin 990 chipset, 4,500mAh battery, 40W charging, IP68 protection rating, 6.5-inch screen. It seems Huawei has maxed out the Mate 30 Pro as much as possible.

The cameras are said to be a 40MP main camera, a 40MP 'super wide angle movie camera', 8MP telephoto lens (for optical zoom), and 3D depth sensor (for improved Portrait modes). The second camera is the interesting one, as we don't really know what 'movie camera' means.

It won't be long until we find out though, and you can follow along with our Huawei Mate 30 launch live blog.

The list of specs tries to solve that though, as we know the phone supports 4K video recording, as well as 960fps super slow-mo, and a wild 7680fps super-super slow-mo if you're ready to handle 720p video, although this is so high it seems like a typo.

The front-facing camera is a 32MP snapper, and it's said to support FHD+ video recording.

These camera specs are followed by a huge list of features, including 'Ultra High Speed Photography', 'Large Wide Angle' and '4D Prediction Chase', although these are as much marketing keywords as they are features, so it's best not to make wild guesses as to what they are (although some are self explanatory).

This spec leak matches closely with a prior one from September 16, which lends credence to the assertions, although this leak only concerns the 'Pro' phone, whereas earlier report included the whole range, including the base Mate 30, Pro, Porsche Edition and Lite.

The Huawei Mate 30 Pro and companions are launching on September 19 at 5am PT / 8am ET / 1pm BST / 10pm AEDT. TechRadar is at the launch event, so stay tuned for all our news, thoughts and analysis on the new age of Huawei devices.