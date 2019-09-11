iPhone 11 Pro pre-orders start this Friday in Australia – here's what to expect

After last year's triple-threat from Apple – the iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max and the iPhone XR – the Cupertino tech giant has put out another trio of handsets that follow a similar format.

This year's iPhone 11 Pro is essentially the successor to the iPhone XS, which puts it in the middle of the range. This makes it the premium handset of choice for Apple fans that aren't fussed by the Max's bigger display and battery, or slightly boosted internal specs.

This year, the big focus for Apple is on the cameras, with the iPhone 11 Pro sharing the ultra wide and wide cameras from its smaller sibling, but also adding in a third telephoto camera to complete the array.

While the larger iPhone 11 Pro Max comes packing a 6.5-inch display, the 5.8-inch iPhone 11 Pro still offers the Super Retina XDR display, triple-camera array, and all the other premium inclusions in a slightly more hand-friendly package.

When and how much?

Apple unveiled the iPhone 11 Pro (alongside the iPhone 11 Pro Max and iPhone 11) at its launch event at its Cupertino home base on September 10 in the US – very early morning September 11 for us Aussies.

The Pro handset is available in 64GB, 256GB and 512GB configurations and can be pre-ordered from September 13 at 10pm for an outright price of $1,749, $1,999, and $2,349 respectively.

It's clearly a premium handset then, so it's a sensible idea to compare plan options from Australia's major carriers, which we're doing below.

Like the Pro Max, the iPhone 11 Pro features a textured matt glass and stainless steel design and is available in Midnight Green, Silver, Space Grey, and Gold.

iPhone 11 Pro pre-order plans

As mentioned above, pre-orders don't actually go live until 10pm on Friday, September 13 so there's not yet any pre-order plans to strictly compare, and no special offers or promotions to look at.

It's fair to say though that we should expect the usual host of Australian telcos to be offering up pre-orders for the new iPhone 11 Pro, with Telstra and Optus leading the charge on the 64GB, 256GB and 512GB models.

It's worth noting that none of the latest iPhones can handle 5G, so you can safely ignore this aspect when choosing a telco.