Twitter Follow button for websites launched

Twitter has announced it has made it that little bit easier for websites to promote themselves on Twitter, with the launch of the Twitter Follow button.

According to the main bods at the micro-blogging service, the Twitter Follow button is one of the best ways for websites to "stay connected" with the audience.

The Twitter Follow button is achingly similar to the Facebook Like button, which is also on offer to websites.

Helping you discover

"More than 50 sites have added the Follow Button today, making it easy for you to discover the Twitter accounts of your favorite reporters, athletes, celebrities, and other personalities," said the Twitter blog.

"Using the Follow Button is as simple as a single click. You can also see the profile and latest Tweets of the account you want to follow by clicking the username next to the Button."

The button is easy to install on a site, as all it is a small piece of HTML code to embed – and if Twitter is right, it will help ramp up your follower count in no time.

Twitter is to take part in the D9 conference this week, where it is set to unveil its own photo-sharing service, while Google is using this week to launch its own social-sharing button to websites for Google +1.