Spotify recommends Android app update after single user's data snagged

A breach of one user's data is one too many for Spotify

Spotify has revealed it's the latest tech firm to fall victim to a security breach, with hackers accessing internal company systems and data.

The streaming giant claims only one user's data was accessed during the incident, which didn't include any passwords or credit card information.

Regardless of the minimal collateral damage, Spotify is logging everyone out at some point over the next few days and will ask them to re-enter their passwords.

As an extra precaution, the Swedish company wants users of its Android app to update to a new version, which it will guide them towards this week.

General precaution

"We take these matters very seriously and as a general precaution will be asking certain Spotify users to re-enter their username and password to log in over the coming days," wrote Spotify CTO Oskar Stal in a blog post.

"As an extra safety step, we are going to guide Android app users to upgrade over the next few days. If Spotify prompts you for an upgrade, please follow the instructions. At this time there is no action recommended for iOS and Windows Phone users."

Stal also advised Android users may have to re-download their offline playlists once the app is installed, which is infinitely better than identify theft, but a nuisance nonetheless.

The hack comes at an inopportune time for Spotify (not that there's a good time, of course) following the drama surrounding the much more substantial eBay security breach last week.

Via Inquirer