Prism scandal: Facebook seeking deal with US over secret data requests?

Facebook has reportedly asked for special permission from the US government to give the public more insight into the data it hands over to the NSA.

In the wake of the Prism surveillance scandal, which has rocked the western world, some tech companies have come under huge criticism for handing over user private data to the Obama administration.

Facebook has strenuously denied giving the Agency backdoor server access, but reports claim the social network and others like Google, Apple and Microsoft have 'made it easier' for the government's so called 'lawful' requests.

Now, according to AllThingsD, Facebook wants to disclose aspects of what is does and doesn't reveal, perhaps in order to lessen the blows dealt to its already dodgy reputation when it comes to user privacy.

Following Google's lead

If the plea is granted, which in the current climate seems somewhat unlikely, Facebook would be able to tell users about the number of requests it grants compared with the number it receives.

Earlier this week Google, which also strenuously denies any wrongdoing or betrayal of its law-abiding users, wrote to the FBI and the country's Attorney General to make the same request.

The guidelines, if granted, wouldn't just apply to Facebook and Google but to all internet companies, AllThingsD points out.

Has the last couple of weeks damaged your faith in the tech giants we trust with our most personal information? Let us know in the comments section below.