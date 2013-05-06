More locations added to NBN rollout map

Despite the fact the federal opposition has announced its plans to change the NBN rollout from a fibre to the premise network to a fibre to the node network should it win September's election, it's still business as usual for NBN Co.

The company has announced its plans to add another 1.3 million homes and businesses to the network by the middle of 2016. Those additional locations will take the total of connected premises to 4.85 million by June 2016.

Currently, there are 50,000 people connected to the NBN with construction having commenced or been completed at just under a million homes, businesses, schools and hospitals around the country.

Of the locations to be added to the rollout, almost a third are located in NSW, with Victoria accounting for under a quarter, as you can see from the rollout specifics below:

"By 30 June 2016, 4.8 million homes, business, schools and hospitals will see construction commence or be complete, including:

•An additional 406,100 premises in New South Wales, bringing the total number of premises with construction commenced or complete to more than 1,416,800

•An additional 303,000 premises in Victoria, bringing the total number of premises with construction commenced or complete to more than 994,600

•An additional 255,700 premises in Queensland, bringing the total number of premises with construction commenced or complete to more than 934,300

•An additional 181,500 premises in Western Australia, bringing the total number of premises with construction commenced or complete to more than 610,700

•An additional 117,700 premises in South Australia, bringing the total number of premises with construction commenced or complete to more than 445,000

•An additional 45,000 premises in the Australian Capital Territory, bringing the total number of premises with construction commenced or complete to more than 180,300

•In the Northern Territory, the rollout of the NBN will be complete for more than 65,400 premises by the end of 2015.

•In Tasmania, the rollout of the NBN will be complete for more than 208,400 homes and businesses by the end of 2015.

•And more than 7,303 schools, 663 hospitals, 120 university campuses and 1,415 aged care facilities across the country."

To check whether you fall into the rollout area, NBN Co has also updated its NBN coverage map.