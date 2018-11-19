Huawei’s sleek MateBook X Pro gets official Australian price, out this Thursday

Two weeks ago, it was officially announced that Huawei's MateBook X Pro would be landing on Australian shores on November 22, 2018, although pricing and availability details were yet to be locked down at the time.

We now know that Huawei's ultrabook, which earned the title of "best laptop of 2018" in our five-star review, will start at $1,899 for the i5 version with 8GB of RAM, while the i7 model with 16GB of RAM will cost $2,599.

Available in either Space Grey or Mystic Silver, the MateBook will be sold at the flagship Microsoft Store in Sydney, as well as on Microsoft's online store.

And, as a special Black Friday bonus, customers who purchase a MateBook X Pro between Friday November 16 and Monday November 26 will receive a saving of up to $300 – but only while stocks last.

Both models feature a 3000 × 2000 (3K) resolution display with touch functionality, a Dolby Atmos sound system, an ultra-slim (14.6mm) and lightweight (1.33kg) design and a 57.4Wh battery that offers up to 15 hours of usage.