Huawei Mate 30 Pro leak points to a seriously curvy screen

The Huawei Mate 30 Pro is probably still a few months away, but it’s leaking already, and the latest of those leaks suggest that its screen will be a lot more curved than some rival handsets, including the likes of the Samsung Galaxy S10 and upcoming Samsung Galaxy Note 10.

Images of protective film seemingly designed for the phone and shared by @UniverseIce (a reputable leaker) show that the screen curves on both the left and right edges. No surprise there, but the curve itself looks larger and steeper than on recent Samsung phones, or for that matter than on the likes of the Huawei P30 Pro.

That in turn could make for a more striking design, and one with less visible bezel at the sides. Though it also potentially makes the phone more fragile, and depending on how the software is handled could lead to more accidental touches and swipes of the screen when you’re holding the handset.

The Google Pixel 4 is also coming soon

Lots of 5G phones are here or on the way

The iPhone 11 is likely to be the highest profile handset of 2019

Mate 30 Pro protective film pic.twitter.com/6FFBIME3yrJuly 25, 2019

So these bigger curves aren’t necessarily a good thing. In fact, they’re not necessarily a thing at all. It might turn out that this protective film is intended for a different phone, or that the curves aren’t as pronounced as they appear in the images, so take this with a pinch of salt.

In any case, these images also point to the Huawei Mate 30 Pro having a large notch. Early leaks suggested it might instead have a punch-hole camera, but another fairly recent leak also shows a notch, so the design shown here is looking likely.

Notch aside there’s very little bezel on display, with a minimal amount below the screen too. There’s not really anything else to take from these images, but previous leaks point to a 6.7-inch screen, a top-end Kirin 985 or Kirin 990 chipset, and up to five cameras on the back.

So if you can resist the likes of the iPhone 11 and Galaxy Note 10 – which are likely to land before it – then the Huawei Mate 30 Pro could be worth waiting for.