Frank Wild (Stanley Tucci) might not look like your average cut-throat marauder, but when he discovers an enormous haul off the Spanish coast that the Kingdom of Spain claims as its own, he proves that he's a chip off the old block. If you like your pirate tales with a healthy side of historiography, read on to find out how to watch La Fortuna online no matter where you are in the world right now.

Watch La Fortuna online New episodes: Thursdays (US, CA) / Mondays (UK) / entire season on-demand (AU) Cast: Stanley Tucci, Álvaro Mel, Ana Polvorosa, Clarke Peters, Karra Elejalde Director: Alejandro Amenábar Free stream: SBS On Demand (AU Other stream options: AMC Plus FREE trial (US, CA)| AMC via BT TV (UK) Watch anywhere: Try our No.1 VPN 100% risk-free

Based on The Treasure of the Black Swan, the graphic novel by Guillermo Corral and Paco Roca, La Fortuna tells a story within a story, as swashbuckling archival clerk Lucia Vallarta and the distintly un-pirate-like diplomat Alex Ventura set out to prove that the treasure shouldn't be Wild's to keep.

With the aid of the world's foremost maritime law attorney, Jonas Pierce, a man who knows more about reasure than Robert Louis Stevenson, they take on the might of Wild's not-exactly-lawless troupe of buccaneers, and piece together the story of the great ship La Fortuna, sunk in battle more than 200 years ago.

Follow our guide below as we explain how to watch La Fortuna online from anywhere.

How to watch La Fortuna online in the US

La Fortuna premieres in the US with a double-header on Thursday, January 20, with new episodes landing every Thursday. It's available to watch on the streaming service AMC+, which offers a 7-day FREE trial. After that, a subscription to AMC+ costs $8.99 (plus tax) per month or $83.88 (plus tax) per year. The excellent-value cable replacement Sling TV also includes AMC+ as an add-on to its Orange and its Blue plans. Each of those plans costs a reasonable $35 per month after a 3-day FREE trial, with AMC+ available for an extra $7 a month. AMC+ is also available as an $8.99 per month add-on through Amazon Prime Video, Roku Channel, Apple TV as well as various cable providers. Abroad right now? By downloading a VPN you’ll still be able to connect to your favorite streaming services online, no matter where you are.

How to watch La Fortuna online in Canada

AMC+ is also the place to watch La Fortuna in Canada, with the series debuting with two episodes on Thursday, January 20. AMC Plus starts at CA$6.99 per month before tax, but you can try before you buy by taking advantage of the 7-day FREE trial first. Don't forget that you can still tune in to your favorite streaming services even if you're abroad right now - just grab a VPN and follow the simple steps outlined above.

How to watch La Fortuna FREE in Australia

SBS is the place to watch La Fortuna in Australia. The series premiered on Thursday, December 9, which means all six episodes are now available to stream for FREE via the SBS On Demand service. As well as apps for Android and iOS, you can access SBS On Demand on Android TV, Amazon Fire TV stick, Apple TV and most smart TVs. Away from Australia right now? Not to worry, you can still access your favourite streaming service from anywhere in the world with the help of a good VPN.

