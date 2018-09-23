How to watch Bodyguard finale online for free: stream from the UK or abroad

Put the kettle on, grab a biscuit and prepare for 75 minutes of nerve-shredding, pulse-racing television. The finale of the gripping drama Bodyguard is due to kick off on BBC One at 9pm and you do not want to miss out.

Watch Bodyguard online: when's the finale on? The sixth and final episode of Bodyguard airs on Sunday, September 23 on BBC One. The finale gets underway at 9pm BST and ends at 10.15pm.

In the age of on-demand, multi-channel TV, Bodyguard has bucked the trend by pulling in millions of viewers for its Sunday night slot (6.8 million for the first episode alone) – and with millions more catching up on iPlayer each week, Jed Mercurio's political thriller is being dubbed the drama of the decade.

Now there is just one more episode to see what will become of Sergeant David Budd (Richard Madden) as evidence unravels in the case surrounding Home Secretary Julia Montague (Keeley Hawes). With no word on a second series so far, this could well be the last we see of Bodyguard, so expect twists, turns and fireworks aplenty.

If you're outside the UK for the big finale, you can still live stream the show using a VPN. How to get one of those, and which is best for you, can be found out below. The good news is, it couldn't be easier and there are free trials to be had.

How to watch Bodyguard online for free in the UK:

To watch the Bodyguard finale in the UK, all you need is a TV license and a phone, tablet or computer with an internet connection. Or a tele, of course, if you're about the more traditional living room set-up.

The series climax begins at 9pm BST and is an extended episode, running to 10.15pm. If you're not tuning in via a TV, you can watch live via BBC iPlayer or TVPlayer.com. You can also watch the show after it's aired using BBC iPlayer, which is on a host of devices including smartphones, tablets and smart TVs. All six episodes in the series will be available to watch for six months.

Live stream Bodyguard from anywhere else in the world:

If you're out of the country or live abroad but still want to watch the eagerly anticipated finale live, fret not, it's still possible. This is possible using a VPN and TVPlayer.com to get around the usual geo restrictions.

Which VPN is best for you? Our fave is ExpressVPN. And how do you use that to watch Bodyguard online? Read on to find out all you need to know.

1. Download and install a VPN

The best way to stream Bodyguard for free outside the UK is to download and install a VPN with a free trial or 30-day money back guarantee. We've tested all of the major VPN services and we rate ExpressVPN as the absolute best. It's compatible with all of your devices, supports most streaming services and ranks amongst the fastest. You can even install it on devices like an Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation. So for a one-stop shop, you can't go wrong with Express - but there are more fantastic VPN options out there as well: The best 3 VPNs for streaming sports online

1. ExpressVPN: the best all-round VPN for streaming, comes with a 30-day money back guarantee

2. NordVPN: SmartPlay tech makes NordVPN a great choice for streaming

3. VyprVPN: blazing speeds make VyprVPN a great choice for 4K video Read more: The best VPN services 2018

2. Connect to the appropriate server location

Simply open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select anywhere in the UK - it's super easy to do.

3. Go to TVPlayer.com

The TVPlayer.com service is free and the best legal way to stream every tension-filled minute of the Bodyguard finale.

Where can I watch the Bodyguard finale using a VPN? A VPN will enable you to stream Bodyguard from literally anywhere. So that obviously includes: the US, Spain, France, Greece, Italy, Turkey, Japan, Poland, Germany, Mexico, New Zealand, Czech Republic, Ireland, Austria, Thailand, Canada, Australia, Denmark, China, Russia, South Africa, Argentina, Singapore and more!

When will the Bodyguard be broadcast abroad?

The stunning success of Bodyguard has seen Netflix come knocking. That means the six-part political thriller will be available to watch via the on-demand channel in all countries outside the UK and Ireland from October 24.

With the show attracting more viewers than any BBC show outside its World Cup coverage, it looks like Bodyguard will follow in the footsteps of The Fall, Peaky Blinders and more in becoming a BBC-to-Netflix smash.

Main image courtesy of bbc.co.uk