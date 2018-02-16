How to watch Beltran v Moses: Live stream the boxing fight online from anywhere

Tonight sees one of 2018's biggest boxing match-ups as Raymundo Beltran takes on Paulus Moses.

The fight for the vacant WBO lightweight world title takes place in the Grand Sierra Resort in Reno, Nevada, in what should be a tremendous bout as the world's top two fighters go head-to-head.

Mexican Beltran, currently the number one-ranked WBO fighter, will be looking to extend an excellent recent run of form that has seen him win four of his last five fights via knockout.

Beltran is also fighting for something slightly different from a world title, however, as a victory to become world champion would essentially secure a green card to remain in the US with his family.

However he will face a tough task, as the Namibian Moses looks to make a big impression on his North American debut.

If you're looking to watch tonight's fight, don’t worry - there is still a way to keep up with the action online.

Here is our quick and easy guide for how to watch the big fight online from anywhere in the world - without any commercial breaks. Whether you're in the US, Canada, India, Italy or absolutely anywhere else with an internet connection, we'll help you tune in for the event.

(Image credit: boxingscene.com)

How to watch Beltran v Moses online

1. How to stream Beltran v Moses in the US online

If you’re in the US, the fight is being shown live on ESPN, with the action starting at 9pm EST on ESPN and also streaming live on the ESPN App from 7pm EST.

To watch online, you'll need to be signed up to the channel's WatchESPN streaming service, which provides a portal to catch all the action.

WatchESPN requires a video subscription from an affiliated provider. A list of affiliated streaming services can be found here.

2. Go to TV.youtube.com

Several online US-based TV streaming services offer ESPN as part of their bundles and a few of them offer trials and the best one is YoutubeTV, an official Google product.

The service costs $35 a month, but you can also trial it for 30 days; the ability to record to the cloud and hold up to six accounts per household (and 3 simultaneous streams per membership) are its most alluring selling points. You can watch it on most devices and there are no fees for canceling.

However, you will need a US IP address in order to access all of the above and if you are outside the US, you will need to get an IP address located there by using a VPN.

2. How to watch Beltran v Moses outside the US

If you live outside the US, you'll need to seek an alternative solution - using a VPN.

a. Download and install a VPN

If you don't live in the US, the best and easiest to watch Beltran v Moses online in your country for free is to download and install a VPN . We've tested all of the major VPN services and we rate ExpressVPN as the absolute best. It's compatible with all of your devices, supports most streaming services and ranks amongst the fastest. You can even install it on devices like an Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation. Check out ExpressVPN here.

b. Connect to the appropriate server location

Simply open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the UK to watch Beltran v Moses via TVPlayer. Note that you will still need to buy a pay-per-view access to it.

c. Where can I watch Beltran v Moses using a VPN?

A VPN will enable you to watch the fight from literally anywhere in the world. So that obviously includes: US, UK, Israel, Belgium, Canada, Germany, Denmark, India, Netherlands, Spain, Brazil, Belgium, Romania, Mexico, France, Sweden, Italy, Portugal, Czech Republic, Ireland, Poland, Kenya, Hungary, South Africa, Indonesia, China, Nigeria, Bangladesh, Russia, Japan, Egypt and more!

All photos courtesy of BoxingScene.com.