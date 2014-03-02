Win! One of Five Limited Edition Predator heads with a copy of Predator 3D on Blu-ray

If it bleeds, you can watch it in 3D

The 80s. The Central American jungle. Arnie and his guns... Also, his firearms. Predator is one of the all-time classic action movies of the 80s, and has just been remastered in 3D for the first time.

To celebrate the classic film's 3D release on Blu-ray, thanks to 20th Century Fox, we've got five limited edition Predator heads complete with a 3D copy of the film to give away.

Worth $149 each, you can't actually buy these heads, so if you want to stick the alien's ugly visage on your mantle, you'll have to win one here.

This comp is now closed - Thanks everyone for entering!

*Exclusive Predator Head. For prizing only – not available for purchase. Own Predator on 3D Blu-ray today*