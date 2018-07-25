What's new on Netflix Australia for August 2018

As the number of shows and movies available to stream in Australia continues to grow at an impressive rate, it can be tough to keep up with all the new additions to each streaming service each month.

We've all come to anticipate a new stable of Netflix Originals releases each month, but figuring out which shows they are and when exactly they become available isn't so easy. And what about the large number licensed shows and films that are made available to stream, if only for a limited time?

In an effort to keep you informed of the best shows and movies that are in the process of being added to Netflix, we'll be bringing you an updated list of what you can expect on the service on a monthly basis.

Not only that, we'll also be singling out the biggest releases, as well as a number of quality TV shows and films which we believe deserve your Netflixing time.

So get ready to kick off the month with an epic binge – here's what's new on Netflix in August 2018. Check out our top picks in the highlights video below!

TV shows highlights for August 2018

Disenchantment (17/8/2018)

A brand new animated series from Matt Groening (The Simpsons, Futurama), Disenchantment follows the misadventures of a hard-drinking princess, her feisty elf companion and her personal demon. Expect the show to be a little edgier than its two predecessors.

Ozark: Season 2 (31/8/2018)

Following on from its stellar first season, Ozark season 2 sees the Byrdes get in even deeper with the cartel, the Snells and the Langmores as they threaten to bring down the family's new life in the Ozarks.

Ultimate Beastmaster Australia: Survival of the Fittest (31/8/2018)

Step aside, ninja warriors — the Netflix Original series Ultimate Beastmaster has landed Down Under, showcasing the athleticism of an inspirational group of new Aussie contestants who have overcome significant adversity to take on the world's most punishing obstacle course.

Movies highlights for August 2018

Like Father (3/8/2018)

A touching and heartfelt comedy, Like Father sees a workaholic executive (Kristen Bell) go on her honeymoon cruise with her estranged father (Kelsey Grammer) after she's left standing at the altar on her wedding day.

GoodFellas (30/8/2018)

One of the greatest gangster movies of all time, Martin Scorsese's GoodFellas tells the violent true story of Henry Hill (Ray Liotta) and his life in the mob, covering his relationship with his wife Karen (Lorraine Bracco) and his eventual betrayal of mob partners Jimmy Conway (Robert De Niro) and Tommy DeVito (Joe Pesci). A true classic.

The Bodyguard (16/8/2018)

In this early '90s classic, a former Secret Service agent (Kevin Costner) takes on the job of bodyguard to a famous pop singer (Whitney Houston) after she receives death threats from a crazed fan. Though the two clash at first, it's not long before their relationship becomes more than just professional.

Hot Fuzz (4/8/2018)

A skilled London police officer (Simon Pegg) is transferred to a small village and uncovers a dark conspiracy with this help of his dim-witted new partner (Nick Frost). One of the best action comedies ever made, Hot Fuzz makes for a perfect double bill with director Edgar Wright's previous film, Shaun of the Dead.

...and the rest for August 2018

ORIGINAL SERIES

Switched (1/8/2018)

Cocaine Coast (3/8/2018)

I AM A KILLER (3/8/2018)

Marching Orders (3/8/2018)

Flavors of Youth: International Version (4/8/2018)

72 Dangerous Animals: Asia (10/8/2018)

Afflicted (10/8/2018)

All About the Washingtons (10/8/2018)

Insatiable (10/8/2018)

La casa de las flores (10/8/2018)

Million Pound Menu (10/8/2018)

Ultraviolet (17/8/2018)

Magic for Humans (17/8/2018)

Stay Here (17/8/2018)

Marlon: Season 2 (22/8/2018)

Great News (23/8/2018)

Deadwind (23/8/2018)

Ghoul (24/8/2018)

The Innocents (24/8/2018)

Inside the Criminal Mind (31/8/2018)

Paradise PD (31/8/2018)

NETFLIX WEEKLY SERIES

Shooter: Season 3 (3/8/2018)

Mr. Sunshine (4/8/2018)

Meteor Garden (New Episodes in August)

NETFLIX FILM

Brij Mohan Amar Rahe (3/8/2018)

Perdida (9/8/2018)

The Package (10/8/2018)

To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before (17/8/2018)

The Motive (17/8/2018)

The After Party (24/8/2018)

The Laws of Thermodynamics (31/8/2018)

ORIGINAL COMEDY

Demetri Martin: The Overthinker (10/8/2018)

Bert Kreischer: Secret Time (24/8/2018)

The Comedy Lineup: Part 2 (31/8/2018)

ORIGINAL DOCUMENTARY

Zion (10/8/2018)

Follow This (23/8/2018)

NETFLIX KIDS AND FAMILY

Dinotrux Supercharged: Season 3 (3/8/2018)

The Ponysitters Club (10/8/2018)

Voltron: Legendary Defender: Season 7 (10/8/2018)

Pinky Malinky (17/8/2018)

Spirit Riding Free: Season 6 (17/8/2018)

Ask the StoryBots: Season 2 (24/8/2018)

Trolls: The Beat Goes On!: Season 3 (24/8/2018)

OTHER HIGHLIGHTS

The House Bunny (1/8/2018)

Star Trek Beyond (2/8/2018)

Pride & Prejudice (4/8/2018)

Charlie St. Cloud (4/8/2018)

Sully (14/8/2018)

Bates Motel: Season 5 (21/8/2018)

Edge of Fear (1/8/2018)

Happy Valley: Series 2 (1/8/2018)

The Thirteenth Floor (1/8/2018)

Lakeview Terrace (1/8/2018)

Midnight Express (1/8/2018)

The Stepfather (1/8/2018)

Animal Kingdom: Season 3 (Weekly Episodes from 1/8/2018)

Beverly Hills Ninja (1/8/2018)

Attack on Wall Street (2/8/2018)

The Departed (2/8/2018)

Tower Heist (4/8/2018)

Bring It On: In It to Win It (4/8/2018)

Ouija: Origin of Evil (8/8/2018)

Get Hard (9/8/2018)

Who Gets the Dog? (14/8/2018)

Adventures in Public School (15/8/2018)

City of Angels (16/8/2018)

My Sister's Keeper (18/8/2018)

American Honey (22/8/2018)

Dirty Harry (23/8/2018)

Batman and Harley Quinn (29/8/2018)

Gremlins (30/8/2018)

What's coming next month and beyond?

Netflix has has big plans for 2018, with a number of high-profile shows and movies confirmed for release on the service. Here's our list of the best upcoming TV shows and movies on Netflix.