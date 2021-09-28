Harley-Davidson unveils chic vintage-style e-bike – but you'll have to be quick to grab one

Harley-Davidson has added another e-bike to its lineup, with a design that harks back to the company's first ever motorbike, the Serial Number One. The S1 Mosh/Tribute has white tires, a glossy black frame, a carbon drive belt for smooth riding and minimal maintenance, and internally routed cables to preserve the look of the classic bike.

Harley made its first move into e-bikes in October 2020, when it announced the launch of Serial 1 – a dedicated spin-off company that takes its name from the oldest-known Harley.

At the time, we expected the company's e-bikes to be far beyond the budget of the average rider, but it surprised us in November with two models designed specifically for commuters: the Mosh/Cty and Rush/Cty Step-Thru, which cost $3,399 (about £2,600 / AU$4,600) and $4,399 (about £3,300 / AU$6,000) respectively.

The Serial 1 Mosh/Cty e-bike is a relatively affordable commuter e-bike (Image credit: Serial One)

That's certainly not cheap, but not outlandish either. For comparison, our current top-rated e-bike, the Cowboy 4, sells for £2,290 in the UK, and has just launched in the US for an early-bird price of $1,990.

Get your motor running

The S1 Mosh/Tribute is a limited edition, with only 650 due to roll off the production line (half for sale in the US, and half for European riders), and has a price tag to match. It went on sale this month for $5,999 (about £4,400 / AU$8,300), which is more in line with what we'd expect for a company with Harley's heritage.

However, as The Verge notes, what you're paying for here is the vintage style, as the bike's specs are fundamentally the same as the Mosh/Cty.

The S1 Mosh/Tribute is available to pre-order now from Serial One, with delivery expected at the end of the year, but you'll have to be quick; the bike was originally available in both medium and large sizes, but at the time of writing only medium is left in stock.