The 10 best games machines of all time

Everyone's got their favourite console, and usually that choice goes arm-in-arm with the games they grew up with.

Some machines were better than others, but what's really important is what gave rise to today's enormous gaming landscape.

Raise a glass, then, to 10 landmark home gaming machines. Some were smash hits, others were dismal failures - but they've all earned a proud place in history.

1. Sinclair ZX Spectrum 48K

A singularly British machine (it was Sir Clive Sinclair's finest hour), its graphical and sound limitations made it, on paper, more a computer than a gaming platform. Everyone still bangs on about copying its cassette-based games and the horrible loading noises, but that's doing its great legacy a huge disservice.

It clocked up well over 10,000 games during its long history - it was the first home to the likes of Manic Miner, Dizzy and Rebelstar, and received ports of most of the major arcade titles at the time. Never mind that its keyboard felt like zombie skin - the thing was relatively easy to program for, and as such was something of a training ground for many of today's big developers and unrepentant geeks. Hell, people are still making games for it even today.

2. Mattel Intellivision

In 1980, the Atari 2600 reigned supreme - which inevitably inspired a slew of other technology companies to seek a piece of home videogaming pie.

Perhaps the most successful was Mattel's 'intelligent television', with its infamously hyperbolic ("the closest thing to the real thing") ad campaign that shouted about its technical superiority over the incumbent Atari machine.

The Intellivision sold an impressive 3 million units, despite a games library of just 125, before becoming one of the major casualties of the 1983 videogame crash.

While the history books give it less space than its major rival, it's notable as being the first 16-bit home games machine, the first with 16-way directional controller, the first with real-time voices (so long as you had the Intellivoice add-on) and the first with downloadable games - which vanished when you turned the thing off, as it lacked writeable storage.

3. Sega Dreamcast

The turn of the 21st century does, of course, belong to the PlayStation 2, but Sega's final console was the first of that sixth-generation of home gaming systems, and to this day inspires unbelievable loyalty amongst its fanbase.

Hardware shortages, mediocre marketing, the lack of EA's otherwise omnipresent sports games and Sega's bad rep off the back of the preceding Saturn and 32X consoles meant it couldn't compete with the PS2's eventual blitzkrieg.

It was a pioneer of online gaming, however - the shining light of the modem age. Its MMO Phantasy Star Universe still runs to this day. It even had a web browser and supported keyboards (the latter was also memorably employed in bonkers spelling-shooter The Typing of the Dead).

The Dreamcast might be long off the shelves, but its scene continues to thrive - which is at least partly due to the crazy ease of running pirated and homebrew games on it.

4. Nintendo Gameboy Advance

The heyday of pre-3D home gaming in your hand. While Nintendo's portable consoles' huge success tends to rely on the kiddie market, the third-gen Gameboy really hit all the right beats for nostalgics and the hardcore.

Gorgeous remakes of classic Marios and Zeldas made it seem like the NES/SNES golden years never ended, while new sequels to beloved series kept 2D gaming very much alive in an age obsessed with 3D. The GBA still lives to this day, its design simplicity and lack of gimmickry lending it an appeal its follow-up, the DS, never quite managed.

5. Atari 2600

The flagship of the first big home console boom, the Atari 2600 popularised the idea of games appearing on swappable cartridges (the more costly forerunner to today's CDs and DVDs) rather than being built-in to the hardware. In 1977, home gaming was Pong, Pong and more Pong: the Atari (as it was simply known to most) changed all that, reinvigorating the market with ports of arcade darlings such as Space Invaders.