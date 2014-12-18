Sony's Good Game: ABC iview arrives on PS4

Your PS4 just became much more entertaining

Despite Microsoft jumping out of the gate last month announcing its intention to launch ABC iview on its XBox One console, Sony has today launched the catch up video service on the PS4.

Available to download on the PS4 console right now, the ABC iview app delivers a "cinematic and easily navigable big-screen interface", as opposed to the horrible web-browser solution found on the PS3.

The free app's arrival improves the PS4's video on demand credentials, joining Foxtel Play and Quickflix.

And if your personal viewing preferences veer slightly more on the Channel 7 side of things, the Plus!7 app from Yahoo!7 has also arrived on the PS4 this week.

Never forget the last-gen

The good news doesn't end there for Playstation fans, with confirmation that the PS3 will also get a new improved ABC iview app in the coming weeks. We're chasing down Sony for more details, but hopefully it involves a native app and a cleaner UI than the current browser-based version.

It's been a big year for the ABC's catch up service, following its redesigned iOS app launch in March, and the upcoming launch on Xbox One.

2015 is set to continue the platform's growth, with an increasing focus on original, web-first content. The ABC is planning to launch Good Game Pocket Edition, a daily five minute program from the creators of the network's gaming show delivered through the iview platform.