ABC iview will make its next-gen debut on the Xbox One

ABC iview is coming, but we don't know when yet

If the only reason you keep your last-gen console plugged into your television is because of the lack of ABC iview on the PS4 and Xbox One, get ready to free up an HDMI port.

Microsoft has confirmed that ABC iview will be launching on the Xbox One in the near future.

The company hasn't released a huge amount of information about the service's arrival, nor has it confirmed a specific release window.

Instead, it has simply stated that the free video catch up service is coming soon.

The arrival of Aussie entertainment?

It's a big step forward for Microsoft's console. Despite focusing heavily on its multimedia capabilities at launch and in the 12 months since, it's only in the past two months that there has been any development on the local services stage.

While SBS On Demand and TenPlay were early wins for Microsoft, it was only late September that we heard confirmation that Foxtel Play would come to Xbox One, although it hasn't yet arrived.

Given that delay, we do wonder whether we'll see iview appear before Christmas.

Still, considering how well the PS4 is performing in Australia, any advantages over Sony's platform it can mention should probably be welcomed.