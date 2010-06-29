PS3 firmware 3.40 arrives, bringing PlayStation Plus

Sony has released PS3 firmware update 3.40 in the US bringing the much heralded PlayStation Plus subscription service, and promises the UK will get the update 'soon'.

Firmware version 3.40 brings a host of changes, with the headliner being PlayStation Plus – a subscription service that brings those who sign up a host of extras, including enhanced functionality and expanded gaming features.

Also included are increased Facebook functionality, photo gallery, the ability to rate purchases on the PlayStation Store and Power Save settings.

The full update list is:

PlayStation Plus: PlayStation Network users will be able to purchase membership to PlayStation Plus; a new subscription service on the PlayStation Network that provides you with new options to expand and enhance your gaming experience and enable you to gain an exclusive set of features and content. Friendly reminder, all of you PlayStation Network users will continue to have free access to PlayStation Network's unmatched and expanding suite of new and exclusive features while PlayStation Plus subscribers will gain access to an exclusive and expanding set of gaming features, content and functionality.

Photo Gallery: A new network based photo sharing feature is now available on the Photo Gallery. The enhancement allows you to upload, browse and comment on photos on Facebook and Picasa Web Album. You can also opt to share your photos between your PlayStation Network friends as well as print photos from Photo Gallery.

Video Editor & Uploader: Video Editor and Uploader is a new function found on the XrossMediaBar (XMB), which enables you to edit, save and upload video files stored on the PS3 system to sites such as Facebook or YouTube.

Five Star Rating Support: Users can rate the PlayStation Store content they have purchased with one to five star ratings.

Power Save Settings: The default setting for PS3 System Auto-Off will be set at 2 hours, providing you with additional power save options and further improving power save features on the PS3 system.

In addition to the latest features introduced in PS3 system software update (v3.40), a separate, new PlayStation Network application on Facebook.com will be made available. This builds upon what was previously launched with Trophies and the ability to publish purchases from the PlayStation Store. Now you can further integrate your PlayStation Network and Facebook accounts with this new application. The application allows you to display your PlayStation Network profile on your Facebook account, find out which of your Facebook friends have a PSN account and send them a PlayStation Network friend request, view your PSN friends' online status and add the PlayStation Network application tab to your Facebook user profile.

Via CVG