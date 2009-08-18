PlayStation Video store for UK in November

Sony has finally made an official announcement on the launch of the PlayStation Video store for the UK at its GamesCom media conference over in Cologne this week.

As reported earlier this week Brits with PlayStation 3s have been waiting patiently for some sort of VOD content for their machine. And their wait is soon to be rewarded.

Sony's Andrew House, the newly-appointed President and CEO of Sony Computer Entertainment Europe informed a packed GamesCom conference earlier today that the PlayStation Video will be launching in Europe this coming November.

Shows that were mentioned or show in Sony's GamesCom media conference included the recent Star Trek, Batman, Harry Potter and James Bond movies – all soon to be available for you to download for rent or purchase (with SD and HD options) and watch on your PS3, PS3 Slim and PSP.

The service will only offer movies initially but will expand to include local content over time.

Comics on PSP

Hopefully, Sony's UK PlayStation VOD offering will soon mature into a service to match the quality of that already available to US gamers and movie fans – with the US store already offering 1,200 TV episodes and 300 movies for download (with 35 per cent of them available in HD, according to Variety).

Finally, before we bring you the meat of the PlayStation conference news, Sony's Euro boss also showed off the PSP's new Digital Reader, due this December, which will launch with a 'Digital Comics' service.

"Digital Comics will launch with hundreds available including the Marvel Comics stable," said the Sony boss, introducing Marvel Entertainment's Ira Rubenstein to the stage.

"We are very excited to be offering our catalog of our comics to the PlayStation community," said the Marvel man, taking the opportunity to also announce that Marvel Ultimate Alliance 2 was coming to the PS3 next month on September 15.

Stay tuned for further PlayStation news from Cologne shortly…