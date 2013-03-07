Nvidia to offer PhysX support on AMD-powered PS4

While we feverishly await details of what it will look like and, you know, a PS4 release date, more information has trickled out about the console's capabilities with the news that Nvidia will offer PS4 game developers its PhysX and Apex technology.

The PS4 might be based on an AMD platform but Nvidia isn't going anywhere and has updated its software development kits to accommodate the next generation of gaming.

According to Nvidia, the new support will let developers build game environments like no other, as well as offering jaw-dropping destructible objects and clothing that interacts with characters' bodies.

Eye candy

It will certainly help to bring the PS4 up to a PC level, offering graphics so lifelike we should be able to single out every hair on Lara Croft's head. A little like the stuff we saw last month, in fact.

While PhysX support has been available on the current-gen platforms in games such as Batman: Arkham City and Borderlands 2, low specs have held it back from achieving its potential.

We know that the PS4 is going to pack as much horsepower as possible, not to mention 4K video support. However, we don't expect to see the fruits of Nvidia's support before the PS4's 'holiday 2013' release date. At which point we might be ready to kiss our gaming PCs goodbye.