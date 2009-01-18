Is Apple really prepping a games console?

The future of consoles? Maybe, but probably not soon...

Of all the months of the year, January is typically the one when rumours about new tech products keep the internet humming. That's probably something to do with CES and the speculation surrounding it, both before and after the show.

Among the most creative we've come across recently is a suggestion by respected technology website TG Daily that a recent Apple trademark filing could mean the company is planning to re-enter the console gaming market.

No more Mac

That idea comes from Apple's multiple applications in various territories to have the term 'OS X' protected. That's notable because it doesn't include the word 'Mac'.

The thinking goes something like this – Apple is weakening the connection between OS X and Mac because the operating system can power platforms other than computers.

Play for games

That includes just the iPhone and iPod touch at the minute, but could equally apply to a future console or any other domestic device that needs an OS.

Since Apple is clearly intent on making the iPhone a powerful gaming device and so has both the games and an online delivery system (the App Store) available, why not speculate that it could try to make a play for some of the cash Nintendo and Sony are raking in?

But while we like the idea that anyone would challenge the current console giants, it's hard to believe that Apple will do so any time soon.

Pippin redux?

Anyone with an unhealthy knowledge of the history of home gaming will know that Apple has already tried and failed spectacularly with something called the Pippin in 1995.

Still, Apple rarely does exactly what we expect, so we're not ruling anything out at this stage. Just don't read too much into this little bit of speculation.