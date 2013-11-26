Trending

Have a busted Xbox One? Here are some free games from Microsoft

Thankfully, they're all downloadable

Some good news for sad Xbox One users

Xbox One owners left out in the gaming cold with broken disc drives might be happy - or at least mildly pleased to hear they will receive free games.

In a customer care email published by Polygon, Microsoft will let Xbox One owners with faulty consoles choose from one of four titles including Dead Rising 3, Forza Motorsport 5, Ryse: Son of Rome, or Zoo Tycoon.

Luckily, Microsoft was also smart enough not rub salt in players' grinding Blu-Ray drives by sending them another game disc. Instead, these free games will arrive as a downloadable code they can redeem on the digital Xbox Live store.

Microsoft meanwhile maintains that the issue affects a very small number of Xbox One customers and it is taking care of its customers with a replacement console exchange program.

Who, what, how?

TechRadar reached out to Microsoft for some more specifics and a spokesperson gave us the following statement.

"While a replacement console is on its way, we want to ensure our advance exchange customers can stay in the game. We will provide each of them with a free digital download of one of the launch titles published by Microsoft Studios."

The games will only be available to those awaiting a replacement console. The spokesperson said defective unit owners will receive a downloadable code they can redeem on the Xbox Games marketplace.

Meanwhile, users experiencing issues with their console should contact Microsoft through the following channels:

  • Talking to a live customer support person that can call you back if you don't want to wait.
  • Xbox.com for support pages and forums.
  • On Twitter with @XboxSupport.
  • There are also Help and diagnostics on the console by saying "Xbox Help."
