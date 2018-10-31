Fallout 76 B.E.T.A disappoints PC gamers with missing features

If you were looking forward to playing Fallout 76 on your ultra-wide 21:9 gaming monitor, we’ve got some bad news.

It looks like Bethesda’s upcoming online RPG only supports displays with standard 16:9 aspect ratios. While the vast majority of gamers will be playing on traditional widescreen monitors, it’s disappointing news for PC gamers who have ultra-wide monitors. Pretty much every modern game on PC allows for a range of aspect ratios, so it’s a shame that Fallout 76 won’t follow suit.

An even more annoying feature left out of the B.E.T.A, an early version of Fallout 76 which allows people to try out the game while Bethesda makes sure everything is working as it should, is that there’s no FOV (Field of View) slider. Again, many other games come with this option, and it allows players to alter the field of view for more comfortable playing.

Lack of features

The list of missing features is detailed in a Reddit post, and it’s left many PC gamers angry. It’s also reported that Fallout 76’s game speed is linked to the game’s frame rate. This is a weird design choice that means PC gamers who want to play the game at higher frame rates than 30 or 60 FPS could experience strange results.

Again, this affects PC gamers who are able to take advantage of more powerful hardware and with gaming monitors with high refresh rates.

It appears that Bethesda is concentrating on console gamers at the expense of the PC experience. While Fallout 76 is in early beta, these could change, but Bethesda has said that it’s essentially the final game.

Let’s hope they patch in these missing features later.

