Eubank Jr. vs Williams live stream: how to watch boxing online from anywhere

There's nothing like a fight between two boxers with a grudge, and Chris Eubank Jr. and Liam Williams really don't like each other. They've spent weeks trading insults but now it's time for them to start trading blows. Read on as we explain how to watch a Eubank Jr. vs Williams live stream and catch all the boxing action online from anywhere in the world.

Eubank Jr. vs Williams live stream Date: Saturday, February 5 Venue: Motorpoint Arena, Cardiff Eubank Jr. vs Williams ring walk time (approx): 10pm GMT / 5pm ET / 2pm PT / 9am AEDT Live stream: Sky Sports (UK) | Fite TV (US, CA) Watch anywhere: try our No. 1 rated VPN 100% risk-free

Former WBO middleweight contender Williams (23-3-1) has branded his opponent a disgrace to the Eubank name, while former IBO super-middleweight champ Eubank Jr. (31-2) has called his opponent a keyboard warrior and a disgrace to the sport.

It's all got very tasty, and the stakes have been raised higher by the prospect of a world title fight for the victor, potentially against IBF and IBO middleweight belt holder Gennady Golovkin.

Eubank Jr. and Williams are widely recognised as the two top British fighters in a burgeoning middleweight division, and while the brawler from Brighton is the favourite, the man they call The Machine is renowned for his aggressive style, and will be doubly determined to put on a show in his home city.

There's also the small matter of WBA, WBC and IBF middleweight champ Claressa Shields' title defence against undefeated Ema Kozin on the cards. It's a huge night of boxing, so follow our guide below to watch a Eubank Jr. vs Williams live stream online from anywhere.

How to watch Eubank Jr. vs Williams: live stream boxing in the UK

Boxing fans in the UK can watch Eubank Jr. vs Williams on Sky Sports. For those without Sky, a better option may be to pick up a Now TV Sky Sports Day Pass for just £9.99 with no contract. The fighters are expected to make their ring walks at around 10pm GMT, but coverage gets underway way earlier, at 7.30pm. Subscribers can also live stream Eubank Jr. vs Williams using the Sky Go app, which is available on nearly all modern phones, tablets, laptops, PCs and consoles.

How to watch Eubank Jr. vs Williams online in the US

The Eubank Jr. vs Williams fight is being shown live in the US on a PPV basis, with the fighters expected to make their ring walks at around 5pm ET / 2pm PT (depending on how long the earlier fights last) on Saturday afternoon. Dedicated streaming service Fite.TV will carry the action for $29.99. You'll be able to catch all the in-ring action on your choice of iOS and Android mobile apps, Apple TV, Android TV, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, PS4, Xbox, a host of smart TV models and more.

How to watch Eubank Jr. vs Williams: live stream boxing in Canada

Fite TV is the place to live stream Eubank Jr. vs Williams in Canada too, with the PPV set to cost the equivalent of US$29.99. Chris Eubank Jr. and Liam Williams are expected to make their ring walks at approximately 5pm ET / 2pm PT. If that's a little too early for your liking, the PPV includes unlimited replays.

Can you watch Eubank Jr. vs Williams in Australia?

Sadly there's no confirmed broadcaster for Eubank Jr. vs Williams in Australia at the time of writing.

The software is generally ideal for this as it allows you to change your IP address and appear to be in a completely different location - and all through a safe, encrypted connection. But do bear in mind that most paid streaming services do require a credit card based in the country the service is from.

Who is Chris Eubank Jr.?

The son of a boxing legend, Chris Eubank Jr. made his professional debut in 2011, but the formative years of his career played out under the shadow of his father.

His biggest fight, against Billy Joe Saunders in 2014, was a close-fought thriller that ended in defeat and set the two boxers on very different paths. Though Eubank Jr. ended the fight on top, he lost by split decision.

His next major showdown came nearly four years later against George Groves, who won by unanimous decision and took the IBO super-middleweight title that Eubank Jr. had won the previous year, by beating Renold Quinlan.

The 32-year-old returned to middleweight in 2019 and has spent recent years largely out of the limelight, though he's quietly established himself as one of best in the division.

Who is Liam Williams?

A former roofer, Liam Williams also made his professional bow in 2011.

The Welshman, three years Eubank Jr.'s junior, is a former British and Commonwealth light middleweight and a former British middleweight champion.

More brawler than artist, the 29-year-old's fights are often must-watch displays of blood and guts, and as he demonstrated in his last fight, a defeat against WBO middleweight champion Demetrius Andrade last year, he never knows when he's beaten.

The Eubank Jr. vs Williams fight takes place on Saturday, February 5 at Motorpoint Arena in Cardiff, Wales.

Ring walks for the main event are roughly expected to be as follows.

Eubank Jr. vs Williams ring walk times

Eubank Jr. vs Williams time (US and Canada): 5pm ET / 2pm PT / 6pm CT

Eubank Jr. vs Williams time (UK): 10pm GMT

Eubank Jr. vs Williams: full card for tonight's event