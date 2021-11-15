eBay kicks off Black Friday shopping early, with hot new deals dropping daily

eBay Australia is the latest retailer to offer up its Black Friday deals early, and it looks like we’re in for two weeks of solid savings in the run up to November 26, and right on through to Cyber Monday.

The online retailer is kicking off daily Black Friday deals, and new discounts will be dropping every day at 10am AEDT. We don’t yet know what items will see a price drop in the coming days, but some of today’s deals include:

Each of the deals are also in limited supply, and different coupon codes are needed to redeem the discount on each item. To see everything that’s on offer and what discount code you need, head directly to eBay.

There’s also a caveat – each of the daily deals will only be available to eBay Plus members. If you haven’t got a paid subscription, you can still take advantage by signing up for a free 30 day trial of the service, which will get you access to everything on offer.

Along with its daily deals, eBay has stacks of other Black Friday discounts on offer. Plus members can score an extra 5% off at the official eBay stores of The Good Guys, EB Games, Nespresso and others, so keep an eye on these stores to snag bigger discounts on already reduced items.

We’ll also be rounding up all of the best eBay Australia Black Friday deals on our dedicated page, so head over there to keep up with the best savings eBay has to offer. Some of the highlights include discounts on Sony headphones, Dyson vacuums and a KitchenAid Artisan Stand Mixer down to AU$590.