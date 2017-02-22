Dyson could be working on a 'high-velocity' hairbrush

According to a recent report from the Entrepreneur, Dyson could be planning to expand further into personal care tech with a ‘high-velocity’ hairbrush capable of curling, drying and untangling hair.

The report says that Dyson has recently filed a patent with the UK Intellectual Property Office which describes an appliance capable of creating a drying effect with or without heat thanks to “the action of the outflow of fluid at high velocity.”

Basically it seems that the brush will be capable of drying hair at much faster speeds by blasting hot or cold air, draining excess water, and aligning individual hair strands in one fell swoop.

Supersonic styling

It’ll also apparently double up as a curling wand as the hair dries as the patent says that “Hair is wrapped around the head whilst air or fluid exits through the slots, drying the hair and/or styling the hair into curls and waves.”

Interestingly, to help the styling process it seems that the brush will also be capable of storing products like hairspray and mousse and spreading them evenly through the hair as it’s used.

By combining the processes of styling and drying the device is expected to save users a lot of time.

Of course, this isn’t Dyson’s first attempt to bring its powerful vacuum technology into hair devices – only last year the company launched a supersonic hairdryer which, whilst an excellent product, did come with a high price tag.

Other personal care companies appear to be focusing on smartening up existing products by making them app connected – L’Oreal, for example, has developed a hairbrush laden with sensors that will police your brushing habits, rate them, and provide feedback and product suggestions.

It’s nice, therefore, to see a company like Dyson developing products that make things easier for the user rather than complicate them. Not only that, but by reducing the need for heat styling the brush could actually improve the condition of the user's hair therefore reducing the need for supplementary products.

That said, since this is just a patent there’s no guarantee that Dyson is actually taking the product beyond the planning stages so we can’t say when, or if, we’ll see it become available for purchase. If it does come to the market, you can probably expect it to have a price tag just as high as the company’s hairdyrer.