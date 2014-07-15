Triple threat: Apple iWatch rumoured to arrive in three variants

In recent months we've heard plenty about Apple's rumoured plans to offer iPhone 6 size options for the first time. Speculation on Tuesday suggests the firm may be planning a similar strategy for the iWatch too.

Reports out of Taiwan suggest the company is planning to launch not one, not two, but three iWatch variants later this year.

According to the Economic Daily, the firm is plotting an iWatch with a 1.6-inch display and a further two with 1.8-inch displays, once of which featuring a sapphire crystal display.

The site claims Apple is planning for a Q3 launch this year, but all recent speculation has pointed a holiday release for the long-awaited wearable device.

Pads for a Pro?

Interestingly, Economic Daily also claims Apple is still on track to launch an iPad Pro, an ultra-premium high end tablet with a 12.9-inch display.

That talk was all the rage a few months back, but there's been little word lately as the iPad Air 2 and iPad Mini 3 talk begins to gather momentum.

The report says it'll be available by the end of the year.

As with all Apple rumours, it's important to take this latest information with a large shaker of sodium chloride.

Via G for Games