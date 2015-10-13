Apple just launched a brand new Retina 4K 21.5-inch iMac

Apple has just updated its entire iMac family bringing along with it a 21.5-inch iMac range with 4K display.

The new 3,840 x 2,160 Retina display comes as a huge improvement to the 1080p found in outgoing models. Aside from the resolution bump, Apple claims the new display technology behind the panel can show 25% more colors, making them more vibrant and accurate.

Apple has also updated the internals on its smaller iMac with Intel Broadwell processors and the start spec comes configured with a 3.1GHz quad-core i5 chip. Not exactly the newest and hottest upgrade, since the world has since moved onto next generation Skylake processors, but these chips are still relatively new.

The 4K iMac will start at AU$2,299 while the non-Ultra HD versions will start at AU$1,699 for the 1.6GHz i5 version and AU$1,999 for the 2.8GHz i5 version.

5K screens standard

Apple also refreshed its lineup of 27-inch iMacs, making it so every model comes with a 5K display.

The new 5K iMacs start from A$2,799.

Apple has also announced added new versions of its magic trackpad, keyboard and mouse.