Seagate GoFlex Home network storage unveiled

Seagate has unveiled its GoFlex Home network attached storage – making it easy to share your files throughout your home without a complicated set up.

The Seagate GoFlex Home NAS is compatible with Apple Time Machine as well as Windows and MacOSX and can wirelessly stream to DLNA compatible devices.

"When this easy-to-use device is connected to a wireless router, an entire household can centrally store, easily access and continuously back up files wirelessly from both Windows and Mac OS X operating systems on the home network," explains Seagate.

Two versions

The GoFlex home storage is available in 1TB and 2TB versions, and the drive can be upgraded by simply unplugging the existing HDD and plugging in a new GoFlex Desk hard drive.

"With broadband and home networks reaching higher levels of penetration and operating at higher speeds, consumers are increasingly downloading and streaming content into their home and wanting to access that content from anywhere," said Darcy Clarkson, Seagate vice president of Retail Sales and Marketing.

"The GoFlex Home system makes it easy for families wanting to quickly and effortlessly backup, enjoy, and share their favourite home movies music or photos from any room in the house.

"We spent a lot of time focusing on simplicity with this product and believe people will find it very intuitive to set-up and get started.

"With the GoFlex Home system, now home networking is within reach for today's digital households."

The GoFlex network storage system is on sale now with a suggested retail price of £129.99 for 1TB and £189.99 for 2TB.