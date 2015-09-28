7 ways self-driving cars will improve your life

Anyone that has driven through cities like New York and Los Angeles knows how painful it can be to commute. In normal driving, it's best to stay two to three car lengths behind a vehicle in front of you to allow for extra braking room if the driver in front of you slams on his brakes suddenly.

Today, it takes more space for vehicles to drive, increasing the amount of congestion and traffic. Since self-driving cars constantly monitor the road conditions, the vehicles can drive a bit closer behind one another on the road.

Also, if every "connected" self-driving car is driving the same speed down the same road, that means less last minute braking, which is one of the main causes of traffic today. Driverless cars are all about efficiency, something that your commute sorely needs.