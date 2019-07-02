Canon turns to crowdfunding for its latest IVY REC camera

Crowdfunding platforms such as Kickstarter have become a popular way for individuals and companies to raise enough money to bring projects to life, but it tends to be startups and smaller companies that rely on this route. So news that Canon is relying on crowdfunding website Indiegogo for a new concept camera will probably surprise many.

The IVY REC is somewhat different to Canon's usual photographic releases, however, which likely explains why Canon has opted to take a less conventional approach. While it is technically a camera, the IVY REC looks like, and is roughly the same size as, a USB flash drive, and is designed to be clipped onto a belt loop or bag strap.

Described as "the ultimate go-anywhere camera", the IVY REC packs a 13MP 1/3-inch CMOS sensor, and can shoot both still images and Full HD videos to 60fps.

Its casing is waterproof down to a depth of 1m/3.3ft for up to 30 minutes, and while there's no LCD screen nor a traditional viewfinder, images can be composed by looking through the square hole above the lens.

Thanks to a forthcoming CanonMini Cam App, however, it seems the user may also be able to compose their images and videos by hooking their device up to their smartphone or tablet. Both Wi-Fi and Bluetooth are also on board, and this will also allows for wireless transfer of images and videos from the camera to a smart device.

Canon hasn't provided any further information on the exact specs of the model, and it's not even possible to pledge any financial support just yet, although you can sign up for news on the project through the crowdfunding page. As an added incentive, Canon has promised that it will be offering a discount of up to 30% off the retail price for those pre-ordering the model.

The news comes at the same time that images and specs purportedly of the Canon PowerShot G7 X Mark III and PowerShot G5 X Mark II have leaked out.