Black Friday deals under AU$100: 15 top Amazon deals you don't want to miss

The 2021 Black Friday sale is officially underway, and we've already seen some of the best offers leaping from the virtual shelves. And one of the biggest Aussie retailers with deep discounts is Amazon, with practically anything you can think of getting price cuts for the big deals event.

From smart speakers to gaming gear, there's a whole load of tech on Amazon Australia that's currently discounted and sitting at excellent prices that are oh-so-tempting. In fact, they'll even make for great Christmas stocking fillers if you're looking to finish you prezzie shopping for next month.

A lot of the tech available on Amazon for under the AU$100 is the tech giant's own devices – a whole load of Echos and Fire TV Sticks have got some really deep discounts, and that's a great and affordable way to step into the world of smart homes built around the Alexa voice assistant. That's not all though: from tiny microSD cards to kitchen appliances, there's a lot you can find for cheap.

So whether you're treating yourself or someone else, these are some of the best Amazon Australia Black Friday deals that won't break the bank. We're quite confident that the below deals won't be bettered over the weekend and into Cyber Monday, so grab these while stocks last.

Movie boxsets | from AU$9.99 Movie boxsets | from AU$9.99 (up to 40% off) If you're a movie buff, this is a great chance to stock up on your library as Amazon is heavily discounting boxsets of popular movies, most of them in 4K. For example, if you're a fan of Liam Neeson's Taken, then the trilogy (in Blu-ray) is under $10! Love The Predator? The boxset is just AU$14.99, while the entire Star Wars saga in Blu-ray can be had for a smidge over AU$42.

Amazon Echo Dot (3rd Gen) Amazon Echo Dot (3rd Gen) | AU$59 AU$19 (save AU$40) At just AU$19 a pop, this is the cheapest smart speaker you can get. Admittedly it's a generation old right now – the 4th-gen Echo Dot is now available and discounted to just AU$39 each – but at this really low price, it's hard to ignore. So set up a smart home without spending a lot. In fact, you can get a few (one for each room) and link them all up.

Russell Hobbs RHSC7 slow cooker | Russell Hobbs RHSC7 slow cooker | AU$49.95 AU$33 (save AU$16.95) There are plenty of slow cookers on the market and a lot of them cost a pretty penny. But there's no need to break the bank as this 7L slow cooker is really very affordable. With high user ratings, you know you're getting plenty of bang for your buck.

Nintendo Switch games Nintendo Switch games | from AU$38 Amazon is following its usual Black Friday form with sizable discounts on a number of the Nintendo Switch's biggest titles, so now's a great time to build your library for less. Some of the highlights include The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD Edition for 29% off and Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury at 31% off.

Fire TV Stick 4K Max with Alexa Voice Remote Fire TV Stick 4K Max with Alexa Voice Remote | AU$99 AU$59 (save AU$40) While you can get the Fire TV Stick Lite for just AU$35 on Amazon, the 4K Max option is our pick here because you can stream your favourite content in 4K resolution with HDR with this little device. It also supports Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos, plus Wi-Fi 6, so is pretty future-proof and allows for picture-in-picture view. This high performer also comes with an Alexa-enabled remote, so you can bring the voice assistant when needed. At AU$59, this is full-on bang for your buck if you're looking for a streaming device.

Instant Pot Vortex Mini air fryer | Instant Pot Vortex Mini air fryer | AU$149 AU$66.99 (save AU$82.01) Discounts on kitchen appliances don't get better than this! A whopping 55% has been shaved off the Instant Pot Vortex Mini, so you can air fry, bake, roast and reheat for a fraction of the price. Note that the Vortex Mini, true to its name, has capacity of 2L, so it may not suit large families. Available in three colours – black, red and white.

Nintendo Switch Pro controller Nintendo Switch Pro controller | AU$99.95 AU$79 (save AU$20.95) If you play your Switch docked to a TV, you're definitely going to need one of these – they're so much more comfortable than the Joy-Cons for lengthy at-home play and this 21% discount on the list price should make that luxury a little easier to justify. And if you're looking for a little something for the gamer in your life, this would make for a great present.

Fujifilm Instax Mini 11 Fujifilm Instax Mini 11 | AU$109 AU$84.15 (save AU$24.85) This is one heck of a stocking filler. Instant cameras are great fun, spitting out prints... well, almost instantly. And the latest iteration of the Instax Mini does it pretty well. It's a party pleaser and available in different colours, with additional film also discounted on Amazon for Black Friday. So grab the Instax Mini 11 for a 23% discount in purple, pink, black and white.

Amazon Echo Show 8 Amazon Echo Show 8 | AU$169 AU$89 (save AU$80) While the Echo Show 5 is a lot cheaper at just AU$59 apiece, we'd recommend the 8-inch Alexa smart display because it gets you a bigger screen, better sound and better camera than the smaller sibling. All the Alexa smarts you need are on board, so make calls, bring up recipes, check the weather, control your smart home and stream video for just AU$89. That's an absolute steal! Available in Charcoal and Sandstone fabric finishes.

Amazon Kindle Amazon Kindle | AU$139 AU$89 (save AU$60) A no-frills ereader for just AU$89 is a book lover's dream bargain. The 6-inch display is plenty sharp and this latest iteration even has an adjustable front light so you can read – for days at a stretch if you wish – any time and anywhere. The Kindle is available in a black chassis, or in a white body if you're tired of seeing the darker colour.

Edifier P12 passive bookshelf speakers | Edifier P12 passive bookshelf speakers | AU$119 AU$89.20 (save AU$29.80) Edifier makes some pretty good speakers and they're usually quite affordable too, even at full price. But if you take advantage of Amazon's Black Friday offer, a pair of bookshelf speakers can be yours for under the AU$100 mark. 4-inch bass drivers and 19mm tweeters promise great sound, but note that these will require an amp or receiver.

Fitbit Inspire 2 | Fitbit Inspire 2 | AU$149 AU$99 (save AU$40) If you're fine with a no-frills fitness tracker that offers you most of the important data that matters, then the Inspire 2 is under hundred bucks right now. It might be basic, but it offers darn good battery life and looks good on the wrist too. At this price, it's a darn good Christmas prezzie for someone who might be looking for a good tracker. Available in Desert Rose, Lunar White and Black colour options for just AU$99 each.

All-new Echo Buds All-new Echo Buds | AU$169 AU$99 (save AU$70) Amazon's own true wireless 'buds have been available in the UK and US for a while, but it took its time arriving Down Under. That means we skipped the first-gen model and went straight to the current second generation Echo Buds. And for just AU$99 you'll get active noise cancellation and Alexa on board to stream music with a voice command. That's a saving of AU$70 but you're not getting a wireless charging case here.

SanDisk microSD cards | from AU$16.99 SanDisk microSD cards | from AU$16.99 (up to 60% off) You can never have too many of these, whether you're a gamer or a photographer. While the Switch co-branded 128GB microSD only gets a small AU$1.99 discount, there are plenty of others with far better offers. And a lot of them come with the adapter, so will easily fit a camera too.