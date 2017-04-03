Bang and Olufsen's new wall speaker system is a work of art

Tired of the same old black rectangles hanging on your wall, ruining your superior decorating style? Put away the molding, Bang and Olufsen has a new modular wall speaker that will make even the most critical of interior decorators stop and take notice.

The new speaker system is called the BeoSound Shape, and consists of a set number of modular speakers that can be rearranged or expanded to create a wall of sound that sounds balanced wherever you are in front of it.

The way it works is that each set of tiles has one BeoSound Core at its center that supports AirPlay, Chromecast, Spotify Connect and Bluetooth 4.1, along with Bang & Olufsen’s BeoLink mutli-room music system. (It has some wired connections, too, but wires running along the wall might thwart the whole beautiful aesthetic thing B&O is going for here.)

The other tiles are either speakers, amplifiers or sound dampeners and they’re sold in sets of six hexagonal tiles – four speakers, one sound-absorbing acoustic dampeners and one amplifier along with one Core unit – and can be expanded to include up to 44 speakers.

A set containing one core, four speakers, one amplifier and two sound dampeners

The shape of sound

The hexagonal tiles are supposedly very easy to wallmount and, because of their pattern, look pretty fantastic in whatever way you hang them up.

That said, that kind of setup isn’t going to come cheap. According to several sources, the BeoSound Shape basic pack will run you €4,000 (around $4,266, £3,400 or AU$5,600). This price seems to make them more of a product for restaurants, private villas and evil villains’ secret lairs than our everyday homes, but premium design doesn’t come cheap as they say.

The tiles are covered in a fabric mesh and come in 10 colors. Colors, like the speakers, can be mixed and matched to create some rather appealing pieces that function as both a great art piece and a powerful speaker system.

The BeoSound Shape basic system and the accompanying configuration tool that allows you to customize your tiles and preview how they’ll look in your home are expected to go online sometime in August, but you can sign up for updates now on Bang and Olufsen’s website if you want to be the first in line for these hexagonal aural art pieces.