Australians use their phones more than anyone else in the world

Deloitte’s latest Technology, Media and Telecommunications Predictions report predicts that 90% of Aussies will own a smartphone by the end of this year.

It will, however, take the rest of the world another five years to catch up to that kind of mobile use, with Deloitte suggesting 90% of the global population will be using smartphones by 2023.

With so many of us using mobiles these days, it should come as no surprise that 41% of Australian adults worry they’re using their smartphones too much. According to Deloitte’s report, the land Down Under will soon overtake the global prediction of 45% of adults worrying about smartphone addiction.

Data usage in Australia is also through the roof – the Australian Communications and Media Authority (ACMA) reported that data consumption rose by 43% in 2017. Deloitte adds to that by reporting that 50% of Aussies invariably end up exceeding their data allowance.

“In the short term we expect to see telcos reducing broadband prices, removing the incentive to go mobile-only,” said Kimberly Chang, senior leader at Deloitte Digital. “In the longer term, however, a population powered by mobile data is a real possibility as unlimited mobile data plans enter and compete in the market.”