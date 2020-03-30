Australian Government launches official coronavirus information app

Announced during Prime Minister Scott Morrison's press conference yesterday morning (March 29), an official Coronavirus Australia app has been launched for iOS and Android which offers real-time information about the state of Covid-19 in our country.

In its Current Status section, the app provides users with the total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in Australia, with a map (or list) dividing the figure by state and territory, along with the number of new cases reported each day.

(Image credit: Australian Department of Health)

For those seeking more thorough Covid-19 updates, including information on what our elected officials are doing in response to the crisis, the app's News & Media section offers links to every statement and piece of departmental media released by the Australian Government in regards to the novel coronavirus.

Additionally, the Coronavirus Australia app includes health and safety advice on things like personal hygiene, self isolation and social distancing, along with a symptom checker that also links directly to the Health Direct AU website.

Moreover, the app features a section that allows users to voluntarily register their self isolation, which is said to provide "a better understanding of the experiences of those in the community and help in the development of better information and response Government".

The Coronavirus Australia app is available to download for free from Apple's App Store and the Google Play store.