Pioneer's latest AV range offers full iPad support

If you want to play tunes or movies from your iPhone or run your new iPad internet radio app through your hi-fi, then Pioneer has your back with the UK release of five new iOS-compatible AV Receivers this month.

Pioneer's new range features support for Apple's AirPlay and full support for iPad, including an exclusive 2.1A battery charging facility via the USB port.

Pioneer's new receivers are DLNA Certified (v1.5), and work with vTuner Internet Radio and Pioneer's own custom-developed apps for iPhone, iPad and iPod Touch such as the exclusive iControlAV2 App and the Air Jam App.

A haven for advanced home cinema

With improved features and functions across the board, the 2011 line up of Pioneer receivers includes the VSX-821, VSX-521 and VSX-42, and the Airplay-toting VSX-921 and VSX-1021 7.1 channel home cinema receivers.

Philippe Coppens, Technology and Product Information Manager at Pioneer Europe, adds: "This will for example enable [users] to access their music and video content as well as share them with others in one room or throughout the home."

Pricing is still 'tbc' with Pioneer's new range set to be available in shops from June 2011 onwards.