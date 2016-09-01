Jabra's new earbuds are the perfect training companion for iPhone 7 athletes

Jabra wants to monitor your workouts. But not in a creepy way.

Today the company announced its new Elite Sport wireless in-ear headphones that not only work with the rumored "3.5mm jack-less" iPhone 7, but also comes with a personalized training coach that will instruct you on how to stay in the zone while you're working out.

The training coach aspect is available via the Jabra Sport Life app, available on both Android and iOS. According to Jabra, the app and the earbuds work in tandem to deliver "advanced personalized fitness analysis thanks to an in-ear heart rate monitor with 90%+ accuracy."

Besides heart rate, the earbuds can track distance covered, your pace, the route you took while training, how many calories you burnt and "training effect," whatever that means. (I hope it comes with a pre-recorded message that says "You used WORK OUT. It was super effective!")

The Elite Sport is IP67 rated – meaning it can withstand being submerged under three feet of water for up to 30 minutes – and is sweat-resistant. Plus, there's a three-year warranty in case your training ever gets too intense and your earbuds break down before you do.

All of that water-resistance is pretty impressive considering that the Elite Sport will feature two built-in microphones that can be used to field phone calls and take commands via voice. They also offer an audio pass-through function, similar to the one announced for the Sony MDR-1000X that will allow you to lower the volume of your music and tune into the outside world at the tap of a button.

Jabra says its new in-ears will last about three hours in between charges and will retail for $249.99 or £229.99 starting on October 30.