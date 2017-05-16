Apple looks to former Game of Thrones bigwig for original TV push

Apple is said to be preparing to ramp up its original TV content production plans, as the company looks to recruit a new boss for its video output.

According to The Information, Apple has been in talks with Michael Lombardo, a former HBO executive who was responsible for launching the network's massive hits Game of Thrones, Silicon Valley and True Detective.

Apple has long been interested in breaking into the TV programming space, where direct rival Amazon has had great success (alongside Netflix) in producing popular original TV content offered through its Prime subscription package. But Apple has struggled to pull its Apple TV efforts beyond the "hobby" status that former CEO Steve Jobs branded it as.

Tuning in

Apple's aggressive monetisation policies for media has previously spilt over into purported deals with TV content producers, and has said to have soured its relationship with parties in Hollywood. A name like Lombardo's could legitimise its efforts, and court the talent and deals it needs to make its own TV platform a success.

In the meantime, Apple Music head Jimmy Iovine is in charge of running Apple's fledgling TV prospects, with Carpool Karaoke and Planet of the Apps its fledgling efforts.

All this movement is expected to feed into Apple's next-gen Apple TV product. Its most recent revision of its set top box brought voice search and gaming to the fore, but it's still the lack of killer, exclusive content that's making buyers on the fence think twice before diving into Apple's video ecosystem.