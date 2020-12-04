Apple AirPods Studio could launch very soon as leaker teases 'Apple Christmas surprise'

Dare we get our hopes up yet again for an Apple AirPods Studio launch in the near future? Well, it seems that Apple is planning one more hardware launch before the year is out, and we're crossing our fingers for the appearance of the first Apple over-ear headphones.

In an internal memo, obtained by MacRumors "from a reliable source", Apple told service providers that it has "AppleCare-related changes planned for Tuesday, December 8 at approximately 5:30 a.m. Pacific Time."

According to MacRumors, "Apple has advised technicians to prepare for new product SKUs, new/updated product descriptions, and new/updated product pricing", which suggests new Apple hardware could be hitting the shelves.

That correlates with a tweet sent by proven leaker and Twitter user @L0vetodream, who said there will be a "Christmas surprise from Apple" – though they didn't elaborate on what that might be, aside from saying it will be "good for winter".

That could feasibly refer to over-ear headphones, which could... keep your ears warm in the cold weather? It's a long shot, but it's possible.

Delay after delay

The Apple AirPods Studio are said to be the first Apple over-ear headphones – and they've been the subject of rumor for quite some time now.

AirPods Studio rumors have been mounting over the past year, following leaked renders showing off the headphones and a Bloomberg report claiming that the AirPods Studio were set to launch in October – though they never materialized at the iPhone 12 launch on October 13 or the One More Thing event on November 10.

That wasn't entirely unexpected, as we've heard that production on the AirPods Studio has reportedly run into issues, according to prolific Apple leaker Jon Prosser.

For that reason, we're trying not to get our hopes up too much – but you can be sure that we'll be keeping our eyes peeled for an Apple announcement on December 8.