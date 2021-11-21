Amazon's brand new 2021 Kindle Paperwhite is 29% off for Black Friday

We waited a very long time for Amazon to refresh its Kindle ereaders, and finally it happened this year with the brand new iteration of the Kindle Paperwhite launching in September 2021.

The 2021 edition is a significant overhaul of the most popular Kindle ever, now coming with a bigger screen – 6.8 inches over the older 6 inches – surrounded by thinner bezels. There's 17 LEDs to brighten things up, and you can now even adjust that light to warmer tones so it's more comfortable to read at night.

The new Paperwhite even gets a bigger battery. While Amazon doesn't ever reveal the battery capacity of its ereaders, the company does promise that it can now last up to 10 weeks (improved from the maximum of six weeks on the 2018 Paperwhite).

And it's also the first Kindle yet to sport a USB-C charging port.

All these improvements come at a cost – where the previous Kindle Paperwhite had an RRP of AU$199 for the 8GB base model, the new model will set you back AU$239 at full price. However, it's Black Friday sales time and Amazon's deals are now available to shop, including a very generous 29% discount on the 2021 Kindle Paperwhite.

Amazon Kindle Paperwhite (11th gen, 8GB) | Amazon Kindle Paperwhite (11th gen, 8GB) | AU$239 AU$169 on Amazon (save AU$70) It's the most popular ereader in the world and, after three years, it's had a redesign. This new hardware is only a couple of months old and this is the first ever discount it's getting. So if you're after a great new ereader, then the newly minted 6.8-inch Paperwhite is fantastic value. 8GB storage, USB-C charging and a bigger battery makes it all worthwhile.

The best thing about buying the new Kindle Paperwhite during Black Friday is that you'll get it within days (a day or two if you're a Prime member). And that makes it perfect as a Christmas gift for the avid reader in your life.

The other advantages of the latest model only go to make your reading experience that much better. Those 17 LED lights around the display we mentioned earlier? Well, they make the screen 10% brighter than the older model. And the screen size is now almost on par with the very premium Kindle Oasis. And it's the first Paperwhite model to offer adjustable light temperature.

It's also waterproof, with an IPX8 rating, so you can happily take it poolside, beachside, bathside... you know what we mean, and it will survive a dunk for up to 60 minutes in two metres of water.

More importantly, the Kindle Paperwhite 2021 edition is a Climate Pledge Friendly product, meaning it's been made from 60% recycled plastic and 95% of the packaging is wood fibre-based material obtained from responsibly managed forests or from recycled sources.

So go on, indulge your reading habit and help the planet.