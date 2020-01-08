Amazfit HomeStudio is a home gym with a giant 56-inch mirror, 43-inch screen and 3D camera

Chinese firm Huami took CES 2020 by surprise as it launched the Amazfit HomeStudio - a home gym device which includes a massive mirror-come-display.

Formed of three distinct products, the foundation of the HomeStudio is a high-end slat belt running deck, which features 55 rubberized aluminum slates, a max speed of 12.4mph (20kph) and a 10 level powered incline which reaches a maximum incline of 7 degrees.

On top of the running deck there are two parallel bars which you can use in various ways. You can hold them for stability while using the running machine, but they're also strong enough to support you, for full body weight training.

Then there's the huge 56-inch vertical mirror - dubbed the SmartGym Hub - with a built-in 43-inch LCD display. The display has a Full HD, 1080p resolution and comes pre-loaded with a range of workout videos.

The mirror also has 3 surround sound JBL speakers and a microphone array. Huami says that In the future, it will consider adding a third party voice assistant to the setup for voice control.

At the top of the SmartGym Hub there's a 3D ToF camera, with can compare your posture with professionals, and there's a manual camera cover to protect your privacy when you're not using it.

Huami plans for the HomeGym to connect to its smartwatches, earbuds and smartphone apps to log your workout data.

