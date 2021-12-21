Add color to your gaming during the holidays with these gaming peripherals

Audio player loading…

With all the sales going on, this holiday season might just be the perfect time to update your gaming rig to something more colorful – and just in time to ring in the New Year with a whole new look. While black does go with everything and is a classic, gamers all over the world have been adding splashes of color to their gaming aesthetic. In fact, you need only go on Instagram to see how creative they get with their non-black setup. Some have even gone through lengths to paint their gaming monitors pink.

Now that manufacturers are already catching on to this new trend, with the likes of Logitech, Razer, and Scuf rolling out more color and/or customizable gaming peripherals, there are more options to choose from. So, we found the best of them and put them in this holiday gift guide for you. Whether you want to spruce up your own gaming rig or gift fun gaming gear to your favorite gamer, let this be your one-stop shop.

1. Logitech G305 Lightspeed Wireless Gaming Mouse Pretty and powerful Specifications Interface: Wireless DPI: 12,000 DPI Battery: 250 hours Reasons to buy + Adorable design that comes in equally adorable colors + Lots of preset remapping on hand Reasons to avoid - Non-rechargeable

If you’re looking for a stocking stuffer for your favorite gamer (or heck, for yourself), this Logitech G305 wireless gaming mouse won’t steer you wrong. It’s cheap, but it’s got all the necessary trimmings to win, including preset remapping, a robust wireless connection, satisfying tactile feedback, and of course, great performance. Best yet, it’s been heavily discounted on the Logitech website, so you’ll save even more. And, it comes in blue, mint, and lilac colors, one of which should match the look you’re going for.

2. Logitech G733 Lightspeed Wireless Gaming Headset Excellent sound, gorgeous colors Specifications Connectivity: Lightspeed wireless via USB Wireless range: Up to 20 meters Battery life: Up to 29 hours Reasons to buy + Incredibly lightweight + Long range Reasons to avoid - Short battery life with RGB lighting on

The gorgeous Logitech G733’s sound quality, connectivity, and mic performance are just as good as it looks. This funky-looking wireless gaming headset even comes with customizable RGB lighting right on its earcups while also boasting up to 29 hours of battery life (a bit shorter with the RGB on). Other opportunities to customize here are its suspension straps and mic cover, which you can buy separately through Logitech. So, even if you’re getting a white or black one, you’re still getting splashes of color. If you want to fully commit to color though, there are blue and lilac versions.

3. Razer Barracuda X Quartz Put a touch of color in your console setup Specifications Connectivity: USB-C Wireless (2.4GHz), 3.5mm Battery life: Up to 20 hours Weight: 250g Reasons to buy + Wireless connection available for PC, Playstation 4/5, Switch & Android + Quality build with lightweight comfort Reasons to avoid - No wireless support for Xbox

Besides black and green, Razer has also made some of its gaming accessories available in Quartz (pink) and Mercury (white), giving loyal Razer fans a couple more colors to choose from. The multi-platform Barracuda X wireless gaming headset , for example, is available in Quartz for gamers who spend just as much time on their PC as they do on their PlayStation . It’s also travel-friendly, with its lightweight and foldable design, for gaming on the go. And while it already sounds great, you can upgrade it to THX Spatial Audio for a more immersive experience.

4. The Kapco Creative Mixing Keycaps 2.0 Color is key Specifications Keycap profile: OEM keycap profile Build: PBT Doubleshot Number of keys: 104 Reasons to buy + More affordable than other popular brands + 11 different colorways Reasons to avoid - Takes more than a month to ship

We too are tired of the same black keys on our gaming keyboard . Unfortunately, the big manufacturers aren’t so, well, big on producing different color keycaps. Razer does, but only in pink and green. For the fun colors, you’ll have to go with one of the several small companies that design them exclusively, like The Kapco whose keycaps designs have gained them quite a social media following. Its Creative Mixing Keycaps 2.0 come in 11 different color schemes, are PBT Doubleshot, and give you 104 keys for less than $50.

5. Corsair K65 RGB Mini Flavor Rush Burst of color for small setups Specifications Layout: 60% Switch type: Mechanical Programmable keys: Yes Reasons to buy + Hyper responsive keystrokes with up to 8,000Hz polling rate + Customizable individually lit RGB keys Reasons to avoid - Function key operation could be better

If you do want a new keyboard but want to downgrade in size, the Corsair K65 Mini is among the best mini gaming keyboards we’ve ever tested. While it launched in black, it’s now available in four other colorways: blue and white, magenta and white, mint and white, and mint and magenta (though they all have fun, yummy names). Of course, they also deliver the same impressive performance, customizability, and versatility as the black version, with features such as a whopping 8,000Hz polling rate.

6. Thermalake Tower 100 Racing Green Mini Chassis Protect those innards Specifications Form factor: Mini Dimensions: 462.8 x 266 x 266 mm Motherboard: Mini ITX Reasons to buy + Great cable management + Excellent build Reasons to avoid - Just enough room for a single 120mm radiator

You can really go crazy when it comes to colorizing your gaming rig, especially with PC cases joining on the fun. There are very many options out there, with most PC case manufacturers focusing right now on rolling out white PC cases instead. But, Thermalake is ahead of the curve with its color cases. Its Tower 100 Mini ITX chassis, for example, comes in turquoise and racing green while also touting tempered glass panels so you can showcase the RGB lighting you might have available inside.

7. Cooler Master NR200P Brighten up your setup Specifications Form factor: Mini ITX Dimensions: 376 x 185 x 292mm Motherboard: Mini DTX, Mini ITX Reasons to buy + Excellent ventilation + Easy to build on Reasons to avoid - No USB Type-C port on the front

Want more color options? The Cooler Master NR200P Mini ITX PC case comes in blue, pink, purple, and orange, which means you’ll find one that will perfectly match the current setup you’re building. You can even choose to have either a tempered glass or vented panel. But, it’s not just about looks. It also comes with other features like three GPU slots, 360-degree accessibility, five sides of open ventilation, and a tool-free access that makes upgrading a breeze.

8. Logitech Desk Mat Give your peripherals some love Specifications Dimensions: 300 x 700 x 2 mm Features: Anti-slip base, anti-fraying stitches Colors: Lavender, Dark Rose or Mid Gray Reasons to buy + Affordable + Spill-resistant Reasons to avoid - One size only

Every computer with a mouse needs a gaming mouse pad , but you can take it to another level with this desk mat from Logitech to shelter all your input peripherals. It comes in three different colors – lavender, dark rose, and gray – so you should be able to find something to match the aesthetic you’re going for. More importantly, it comes with an anti-slip base so it stays in place and a spill-resistant design so that cleaning is easy when you spill your coffee or beverage. It’s also made of 100% recycled polyester so that you know you’re keeping things sustainable.

9. Scuf Impact or Instinct Pro Gaming Controller Color for consoles Specifications Connectivity: Wireless Wireless Range: Up to 45 feet Ports: Micro-USB, extension port, 3.5mm Reasons to buy + Extremely customizable + Great performance Reasons to avoid - Expensive

It’s not just Xbox controllers that are customizable. Scuf’s Impact or Instinct Pro gaming controller is as well. You can choose from over 50 colors & designs, opt for the right combination of thumbsticks for you, and finally select the right grip and trigger types that fits your particular gameplay. Of course, the more you customize, the more you have to pay; but if you’re looking for the perfect gift for your console-playing loved one or the perfect treat for yourself, it’s well worth the splurge.

10. Nanoleaf Shapes Smart lights taken to the next level Specifications Works with: Alexa, Apple HomeKit, Google Assistant, SmartThings Color support: 16M+ Features: Touch Actions, Customizable colors and scenes, Smart home integration, Music Visualizer Reasons to buy + Lots of smart home features + Highly customizable Reasons to avoid - Expensive

Want endless color possibilities no matter your setup? Then go the smart route… or rather, the smart home route. Nanoleaf’s Shapes smart light panels come in three different shapes – triangle, hexagon, and small triangle, can display more than 16 million colors, and work with Razer Chroma (not to mention, all smart home assistants). That’s not all, however. It’s incredibly customizable and comes with more features than you would think, including being able to control other compatible smart home devices with a touch.