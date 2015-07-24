How to use smart lighting in your home

There are a few workarounds to make smart lighting control easier to access. If you have a Pebble or Android Wear smart watch, you can download apps for the Hue and LIFX lighting systems (for the former type of watch, this app is installed automatically if you have the relevant smartphone app installed) that let you control your lighting from your wrist.

In the Hue's case, you'll need to download the third party Hue Control Android app to get this functionality on an Android Wear smart watch, or the Huebble app onto a Pebble. For LIFX, the standard LIFX app for Android will work for Android Wear, and you'll need the OpalX app for the Pebble smart watch.

Another option for Philips Hue users is investing in the Logitech Harmony Ultimate remote control. It's pricey, but it's worth it as it's compatible with thousands of in-home devices, including TVs, sound systems, Blu-ray/DVD players and games consoles.

The Logitech Harmony Ultimate really earns its high pricetag, however, when it comes to programming activities. You can programme a variety of actions into a single activity, such as 'Watch a movie', which could dim your Philips Hue lights, and turn the TV, Blu-ray player and soundbar on.

Finally, if you have one or more old iPhone or Android devices handy, you could repurpose them into dedicated light switches by mounting them on a wall, running a power cable to each one, installing the relevant app and setting the screen to never turn off.

If your Android device doesn't support the option of never turning the display off, you can download free apps like No Screen Off or Screen Timeout Toggle.