Sri Lanka vs Pakistan live stream: how to watch 2nd Test cricket online from anywhere

Abdullah Shafique and Babar Azam will be looking to get busy with the bat once again as Pakistan take on Sri Lanka in the 2nd Test in Galle. The tourists recorded their second highest successful Test chase thanks to their centuries. The host side will be hoping for some better luck for the final instalment of this two-match series. Read on as we explain how to watch a Sri Lanka vs Pakistan live stream and see the 2nd Test online from anywhere, including ways to watch the FREE.

Shafique is fast establishing himself as one of the brightest young stars in cricket with his meticulous 160 off 406 balls over a marathon 524 minutes at the crease.

From start to finish the 1st Test was an utterly gripping affair, and when the heavens opened on the final day it seemed that the Lions were home and, quite literally, hosed. But the clouds broke and that man Shafique hung in there. Only three players in the history of the game have bettered the 750 runs that the 22-year-old has up in his first six Test appearances.

Jayasuriya, who took the key wicket of Azam with a spectacular round-the-legs winder, became the third bowler in Test history to take five-fors in each of his first three innings and did not deserve to be on the losing team. However, aside from the 30-year-old, the Lions' spin attack, that had made mincemeat of Australia earlier this month, suddenly fell quiet.

The opening Test defeat has seen the hosts plummet down the World Test Championship standings, but a series-tying victory would see them bounce straight back up. Follow our guide for all the details you need to find a reliable Sri Lanka vs Pakistan live stream and watch every session of the 2nd Test online from wherever you are.

1st Test : July 16-20 一 Galle International Stadium, Galle 一 10am IST / 9.30am PKT

: July 16-20 一 Galle International Stadium, Galle 一 10am IST / 9.30am PKT 2nd Test: July 24-28 一 Galle International Stadium, Galle 一 10am IST / 9.30am PKT

How to watch Sri Lanka vs Pakistan: live stream Test cricket for FREE in Pakistan

(opens in new tab) The Sri Lanka vs Pakistan 2nd Test is available to watch on the state-owned channel PTV Sports (opens in new tab), with play set to begin at 10am PKT across all five days of the match. PTV Sports is 100% free-to-watch, with the only details required being your phone number to verify your identity. Anyone in Pakistan simply needs to head to the PTV Sports website (opens in new tab) and they'll be to tune in without paying a penny. Not in Pakistan right now? You can still enjoy the same free live stream you would at home . Use a VPN to watch PTV Sports from abroad. (opens in new tab)

How to watch Sri Lanka vs Pakistan Test cricket from outside your country

Below we've got you covered with your official Sri Lanka vs Pakistan broadcasting options for India, the US and South Africa, but if you're currently outside your country of residence and trying to stream the cricket via your local broadcaster, you'll soon discover that you can't, as it's location restricted. But there is a way to tune in regardless.

By downloading and installing a VPN, you can effectively trick your computer into thinking that it's back at home. That way you can enjoy your home coverage without having to find an illegal stream - assuming you comply with the broadcaster's fine print, of course, specifically its terms and conditions.

Use a VPN to live stream cricket from anywhere

Sri Lanka vs Pakistan live stream: where to watch Test cricket in the US

(opens in new tab) Dedicated streaming service Willow TV (opens in new tab) is where cricket fans can watch Sri Lanka vs Pakistan live in the US, but be warned that play starts at 12.30am ET / 9.30pm PT across all five days of the 2nd Test. Willow TV (also available in Canada), is available from a number of cable providers including Dish, Spectrum, Xfinity, Verizon Fios and more. Perhaps a better option for those looking for an alternative to cable would be to opt for a cord-cutting streaming service like Sling TV (opens in new tab). If you already have Sling, then you can add Willow TV for an extra $5 for one month. And if you don't, then you can currently bag a big six of a bargain by getting Sling TV - featuring 30+ channels - with your first month currently available with a 50% discount (opens in new tab).

How to watch Sri Lanka vs Pakistan: live stream Test cricket in India

(opens in new tab) In India, the Sony Sports Network has the rights to broadcast the Sri Lanka vs Pakistan Test series, with play set to begin at 10am IST on each day of the match. Sony Ten 2 and Ten 2 HD will telecast the 2nd Test with English commentary. If you'd prefer to watch on an app or website, Sony Liv (opens in new tab) will be streaming the match 一 but you'll need a premium subscription to watch Sri Lanka vs Pakistan live, which costs Rs 999 for a year, Rs 699 for six months, or Rs 299 per month. Jio users can watch the series free of cost with the JioTV mobile application. Anyone outside of India who wants to watch their home cricket coverage can just pick up a good VPN (opens in new tab) and follow the instructions above to safely live stream the action.

How to watch Sri Lanka vs Pakistan: live stream Test cricket in South Africa

(opens in new tab) Cricket fans looking to watch the Sri Lanka vs Pakistan 2nd Test in South Africa can catch the action on SuperSport, with play set to get underway at 6.30am SAST on each day of the match. And if you're not going to be able to watch on your TV, you can also tune in via the network's streaming service (opens in new tab) for PC and Mac, as well as via SuperSport's dedicated app.

Can you watch Sri Lanka vs Pakistan Test cricket in the UK, Australia and New Zealand?