La Liga 19/20 live stream: how to watch Spanish football online from anywhere

It may just have lost its title as the best football league in the world (take a bow Premier League), but the Spanish La Liga remains one of the most exciting and intriguing. And after a big summer personnel shift, the 2019/20 season could be one of the best yet. To make sure you catch all the biggest action on TV and online, we've produced this handy La Liga live stream guide.

Barcelona have taken top La Liga honours for the last two years running, and have now added Antoine Griezmann and Frenkie de Jong to their already immense squad. Lionel Messi will once again be the main man, but it's not for no reason that they go into the campaign as odds-on favourites to make it three in a row.

As ever, Real Madrid are the candidates most likely to stop them as they bid to improve on their 33(!) previous titles. Finally adding Eden Hazard to their ranks for £90 million means that they'll be in a better position to do so - he's got as good a chance of anybody to fill that Ronaldo-shaped hole in the team. Young centre-forward Luka Jovic should add some impetus upfront after years of Karim Benzema as Real's spearhead.

Outside the big two, Atletico Madrid are the most recent La Liga victors back in 2014. Having finished runners-up for the last two seasons, it will be a strange season for Diego Simeone's men being without Griezmann for the first time in five years. But hopes will be high for 19-year-old Joao Felix to step in. And the likes of Valencia, Sevilla and Espanyol will all be hoping they can push their way into that top three.

As we say, it's set to be another stormer of a season in Spain. And to make sure that you don't miss out on any of the biggest games, you just need to read on to discover how to get a La Liga live stream.

Further down this page, you'll discover how to watch La Liga football in the likes of the UK, US, Canada and Australia. It's even free in some places. You can generally tune in on TV or online.

But if you go to watch La Liga online from overseas, you'll quickly discover an obstacle - geo-blocking. That means you won't be able to watch the stream unless either you i) find some dodgy feed from Reddit (which we strongly don't advise), or ii) use a VPN (which we do, and it's really easy as well).

A Virtual Private Network is perfect for this as it allows you to change your IP address so you appear to be in a completely different location (i.e. one that's back in your home country).

How to stream La Liga live in the UK for FREE!

What a mess! Nobody came forward all summer to replace the floundering Eleven Sports as the official UK La Liga broadcasters - until ITV finally stepped in. In the first instance, the free-to-air channel has agreed to show three games. We're hoping that more will follow. On TV, you'll need to find your way to ITV4 or you can watch live online or via the ITV Hub app on mobile. The announced matches so far are: Athletic Bilbao vs Barcelona - Friday August 16 at 8pm BST

- Friday August 16 at 8pm BST Barcelona vs Real Betis - Sunday August 25 at 8pm BST

- Sunday August 25 at 8pm BST Villarreal vs Real Madrid - Sunday September 1 at 8pm BST

If you find yourself outside the UK and want to watch one of the televised la Liga games as per above, don't worry about geo-blockers on your account – simply grab a VPN and follow the instructions above to live stream the action.

How to watch La Liga: US live stream

International pay-TV sports specialist BeIN Sport has won the right to broadcast La Liga Spanish football until 2024! It's exclusive, too, so that's the subscription you'll need if you want the legal way to watch La Liga - the basic plan costs $10 per month. Subscribing also means you can watch via the BeIN Sports Connect app.

How to live stream La Liga soccer in Canada

La Liga coverage is being shared in Canada, which is a bit annoying if you were hoping to watch every single televised game. If you do, you'll need to pay to subscribe to both DAZN and BeIN Sports.

Of course, if you are outside Canada, you can follow the VPN route above and tune in with a DAZN or BeIN log-in all the same.

How to live stream La Liga soccer in Australia

If you fancy watching top flight Spanish football Down Under, then you'll need to be a subscriber to beIN Sport who has secured exclusive live coverage rights to La Liga for this season. If you're a Foxtel customer, you can add beIN to your package for an extra fee. No worries if you aren't though as you can also subscribe to beIN as a standalone subscription that can be watched on your laptop, desktop computer or mobile device. That costs $19.99 per month after you've taken advantage of a FREE two week trial.

From even a cursory glance at the rest of this article, you can probably guess who's showing La Liga football in New Zealand. That's right...our old friends BeIN Sports. In New Zealand, it costs from $19.78 per month for access on TV, laptop or mobile.