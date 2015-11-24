How to enhance your Google Sites website with Gadgets

Google Sites is pretty simple and straightforward and can be used by the average desktop user to roll out a website with just a few clicks.

However, the web service has got quite a few tricks up its sleeve that'll appeal to advanced users. One of its biggest advantages is its ability to access information housed in other online apps.

It does so by embedding small versions of the apps called gadgets inside your website. You can use gadgets to add all kinds of functionality to your website, from sharing your calendar to receiving payments via PayPal.

Furthermore, you can also customise these gadgets without tinkering with code.