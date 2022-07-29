How to watch netball at Commonwealth Games 2022: free live stream, schedule and more

For decades, Australia and New Zealand have enjoyed total dominance of the netball court, but after England's shock victory in the Diamonds' backyard four years ago, are we standing on the brink of a major power shift? Jamaica are also looking like serious contenders, and you can read on as we explain how to watch a netball live stream at the 2022 Commonwealth Games wherever you are right now - including ways to watch every game for FREE.

Live stream netball at Commonwealth Games 2022 Dates: Friday, July 29 - Sunday, August 7 Venue: National Exhibition Centre, Solihull FREE live streams: BBC iPlayer (opens in new tab) (UK) | CBC Sports (opens in new tab) (CA) | 7Plus (opens in new tab) (AU) Watch anywhere: try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free (opens in new tab)

To put their supremacy into perspective, between them Australia and New Zealand have won every edition of the Netball Quad Series, all but one edition of the Netball World Cup, and all but one edition of the Netball at the Commonwealth Games.

Helen Housby converted a last-second penalty to seal a momentous 52-51 victory over Australia in the gold medal match on the Gold Coast in 2018, and how the Aussies would love to repay the favour. Ranked at No.1 and with Gretel Bueta in the kill zone, there's no doubt that the reigning Quad Series champions are the favourites.

But as world champions the Silver Ferns are hardly underdogs, and with the towering Grace Nweke providing the thrust, they're expected to be right in the mix come August 7. There's huge pressure on Nat Metcalf, who's taken up the captaincy following the retirement of Roses' talisman Serena Guthrie, while the Sunshine Girls, with Jhaniele Fowler at their heart, are looking for their first major title after a string of bronzes.

Follow our guide as we explain all the ways to live stream netball at the 2022 Commonwealth Games wherever you are.

Watch a Commonwealth Games netball live stream for FREE

We've got full details for each country below, but these are the TV channels and streaming services that are showing a Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games live stream for free.

CBC (opens in new tab) (Canada)

BBC iPlayer (opens in new tab) (UK)

7Plus (opens in new tab) (Australia)

Remember that Canadian, British and Australian nationals can tune into CBC, iPlayer and 7Plus from abroad by using a VPN (opens in new tab).

How to watch netball: live stream 2022 Commonwealth Games FREE in Canada

(opens in new tab) Canada isn't competing in the netball at the Commonwealth Games, but if you still fancy watching the action unfold, you can live stream it all for free on the CBC Sports website (opens in new tab). It has some of the most comprehensive and easy to navigate coverage worldwide. CBC Sports' Commonwealth Games coverage starts as late (or early) as 2am ET / 11pm PT on some days, with live streams continuing into the afternoons. We've listed the full netball schedule at the bottom of this page. So, if you're looking to watch as much of Birmingham 2022 as possible, CBC should be your first port of call. Take a look at the CBC Sports schedule (opens in new tab) for full details of what's on and when. Away from home? Use a VPN to watch the Commonwealth Games from abroad. (opens in new tab)

Watch a netball live stream at the Commonwealth Games from outside your country

If you're currently abroad and struggling to tune in - or if you just want the comfort and language of your home nation's coverage - then geo-restrictions may stand in your way of getting a Commonwealth Games netball live stream.

That's where the broadcaster prevents you from watching your usual feed from abroad. It's a common problem for sports fans all over the world. By downloading and installing a VPN, you can effectively trick your computer into thinking that it's back at home.

Use a VPN to watch a Commonwealth Games netball live stream from anywhere

(opens in new tab) ExpressVPN - get the world's best VPN (opens in new tab)

We've put all the major VPNs through their paces and we rate ExpressVPN as our top pick, thanks to its speed, ease of use and strong security features. It's also compatible with just about any streaming device out there, including Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, as well as Android and Apple mobiles. Sign up for an annual plan now and get an extra 3 months absolutely FREE (opens in new tab). And if you change your mind within the first 30 days, let them know and they'll give you your money back without a quibble. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days (opens in new tab)

How to use a VPN for netball at the Commonwealth Games

Using a VPN to watch the Commonwealth Games netball free on CBC Sports is as easy as one-two-three...

1. Download and install a VPN - as we say, our top choice is ExpressVPN

2. Connect to the appropriate server location - open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location

3. Go to the broadcaster's live stream - so if you're from the Canada, just head to CBC website (opens in new tab).

How to watch netball: live stream Commonwealth Games 2022 for FREE in the UK

(opens in new tab) Sports fans can watch the netball at the 2022 Commonwealth Games for FREE in the UK, with coverage being shown across BBC One, BBC Two, BBC Three, BBC iPlayer (opens in new tab) and through the BBC Red Button. The BBC's daily Commonwealth Games coverage typically begins at 8.30am and continues deep into the nights, and we've listed the full netball schedule below. Away from the UK right now? No worries: Use a VPN to watch a Commonwealth Games free live stream from abroad (opens in new tab) BBC iPlayer is free to watch with a valid TV licence, and works across a huge array of devices, including laptops, tablets, smartphones, media streaming devices like Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Chromecast and Roku, and PlayStation and Xbox consoles.

How to watch netball: live stream 2022 Commonwealth Games for FREE in Australia

(opens in new tab) Aussie sports fans can watch the netball at the Commonwealth Games for FREE Down Under, thanks to Channel 7 (opens in new tab) and the 7 Network's suite of TV channels. That means viewers can also fire up a free netball live stream on the 7Plus streaming service (opens in new tab), which is compatible with most smart devices. Currently away from Australia? Use a VPN to watch the Commonwealth Games on 7Plus from abroad (opens in new tab) Daily Commonwealth Games coverage typically begins at 5.30pm, but because of time differences a lot of the action also takes place in the dead of night. We've listed the full netball schedule further down the page.

Can I watch netball at the Commonwealth Games in the US?

Sadly, there's no confirmed broadcaster for the 2022 Commonwealth Games in the US at the time of writing. The only alternative is to use one of the best VPN service providers to tap into coverage from another nation, as described above.

The software is generally ideal for this as it allows you to change your IP address and appear to be in a completely different location - and all through a safe, encrypted connection. But do bear in mind that most paid streaming services do require a credit card based in the same country as the service.

Netball at the Commonwealth Games: teams and groups

Group A

Australia

Jamaica

South Africa

Scotland

Wales

Barbados

Group B

New Zealand

England

Malawi

Uganda

Trinidad and Tobago

Northern Ireland

Netball at the Commonwealth Games: schedule and fixtures

(All times BST)

Friday, 29 July

12pm - Australia vs Barbados

12pm - England vs Trinidad and Tobago

6pm - Jamaica vs Wales

6pm - New Zealand vs Northern Ireland

Saturday, 30 July

12pm - Australia vs Scotland

12pm - England vs Malawi

6pm - Jamaica vs South Africa

6pm - New Zealand vs Uganda

Sunday, 31 July

12pm - South Africa vs Barbados

12pm - Malawi vs Northern Ireland

6pm - Scotland vs Wales

6pm - Uganda vs Trinidad and Tobago

Monday, 1 August

12pm - Australia vs South Africa

12pm - Jamaica vs Barbados

6pm - England vs Northern Ireland

6pm - New Zealand vs Malawi

Tuesday, 2 August

12pm - Australia vs Wales

12pm - Jamaica vs Scotland

6pm - England vs Uganda

6pm - New Zealand vs Trinidad and Tobago

Wednesday, 3 August

12pm - South Africa vs Wales

12pm - Uganda vs Northern Ireland

6pm - Scotland vs Barbados

6pm - Malawi vs Trinidad and Tobago

Thursday, 4 August

9am - Australia vs Jamaica

9am - Wales vs Barbados

2pm - Trinidad and Tobago vs Northern Ireland

2pm - Malawi vs Uganda

7pm - South Africa vs Scotland

7pm - New Zealand vs England

Friday, 5 August

9am - 11th Place Match

9am - 9th Place Match

2.30pm - 7th Place Match

2.30pm - 5th Place Match

Saturday, 6 August

9am - Semi-Final 1

2.30pm - Semi-Final 2

Sunday, 7 August

1.30pm - Bronze Medal Match

8.30pm - Gold Medal Match