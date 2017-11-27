The best Microsoft Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2017 deals in Australia

No doubt you'll be familiar with Microsoft by now, the company with their fingers well and truly in the computing and video game pies, and as such you're likely to know about their most popular products.

Whether you're looking for a sweet Xbox One S bundle, some portable audio, or a spiffy 2-in-1, Microsoft has some excellent deals for their Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2017 sales in Australia.

The company's Black Friday sales have carried on into Cyber Monday, but they will be wrapping up when the day does, so if any of the below deals appeal to you, now is the time to jump on them!

On this page, we've gathered up the biggest discounts we can find from Microsoft's store page for the sales weekend, and we'll keep updating the page as the discounts roll on.

Best Microsoft Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals

Microsoft Xbox One S 500GB with Shadow of War, NBA 2K18, and a free game ($279): This is an exceptional bundle for those keen on getting their hands on Shadow of War, NBA 2K18 and a free game of your choice. The choice is incredibly limited, but thankfully they're bothh great titles. Take your pick from Forza Motorsport 6 or Halo 5: Guardians Limited Edition. you can grab this excellent Xbox One S 500GB bundle for only $279 .

JBL Charge 3 portable Bluetooth speaker ($149; save $80): Planning a pool party during the Christmas break? Then you’ll need a waterproof speaker with big sound, and the JBL Charge 3 is all that and more. Not only will keep your party rocking, it will even charge your smartphone while it’s doing its thing. If you want to save some dosh on the speaker, head to the Microsoft Store and grab the Charge 3 for $149 and save yourself $80 on the usual RRP.

Xbox One games (Save up to 50%): If you’re looking for something new to play on your Xbox One, then Microsoft is offering some excellent discounts on its digital and physical games. If you head over to the Xbox games page , you can save quite a bit on the latest titles, and even more-so if you’re an Xbox Gold subscriber. Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus is 50% off if you’re a Gold member, for instance, as is The Witcher 3. Alternatively, you can check out Microsoft’s game page for some of the slightly older, but still popular titles .

JBL Reflect Mini BT Sports in-ear Bluetooth headphones ($79; save $100): Here’s a gym buddy that promises JBL’s signature sound and won’t mind if it gets all sweaty. And it carries a whopping saving of $100 on it usual RRP of $179. Head to the Microsoft Store and get yourself a pair of JBL Reflect Mini BT Sport buds for just $79 .