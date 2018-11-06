The best Google Pixel 3 XL plans and prices in Australia

Along with its smaller sibling, the Google Pixel 3 XL has finally seen the light of day, officially that is. And, as all the very many leaks revealed, there’s a notch on the top of the screen that clearly sets it apart from the Google Pixel 2 XL .

But there’s more that’s new on the bigger 2018 Google flagship than just whats on the surface. The Pixel 3 XL is a tad more water resistant than its predecessor, with an IPX8 rating, compared to the IP67 of its forebear. You also get 40% louder and richer sound from the new phone, along with a 6.3-inch FHD+ OLED display.

It shares the same octa-core Snapdragon 845 chipset that the Google Pixel 3 is powered by, and also has 4GB of RAM, with a top storage option of 128GB.

Like the Pixel 3, the front-facing camera on the Pixel 3 XL has also been given an upgrade over the previous generation. The dual-lens system is 8MP each, but one is an f/2.2 wide-angle lens while the other is an f/1.8 telephoto. Google has also added plenty of features to make the most of the new camera system.

If you’re keen on upgrading to the new Google Pixel 3 XL, you’ve come to the right place. TechRadar’s Australian deals team always keeps their finger on the pulse of all the best mobile prices and plans in the country, so bookmark this page if you’d like to get regular updates on the best time to get the bigger 2018 Google flagship.

Google Pixel 3 XL plans

Best overall value plan – Google Pixel 3 XL 256GB | 50GB data | Unlimited international calls | $108 pm While Optus is offering this special price on this 50GB data plan for the bigger 128GB Pixel 3 XL, we recommend snatching it up as it's the best value offering on this handset right now. You'll also get unlimited international calls and all the Optus extras like data-free music streaming via Spotify and Google Play Music. Total cost over 24 months is $2,592

View Deal

Best budget plan – Pixel 3 XL 64GB | 4GB data | $91.20 pm There is a cheaper plan on Optus by about $6 a month, but we think that the no lock-in contract offered by Vodafone is worth the little extra cash. There isn't anything in the way of included extras, but you can leave the plan at any time and only pay for the price of the handset. Total cost over 24 months is $1,383.80

View Deal