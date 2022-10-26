Best iPhone 14 Pro plans in Australia (October 2022)

The iPhone 14 Pro is available now. It’s the new Pro device in Apple’s offering, featuring a 48MP main camera (finally), the brand-new A16 Bionic processor and a completely new take on the dreaded notch. So, should you buy the iPhone 14 Pro from Telstra, Optus, Vodafone – or perhaps even outright?

This page has our plan recommendations for the iPhone 14 Pro, along with any current deals you should know about.

If you’re looking to buy the iPhone 14 Pro on a plan, our recommendation is Vodafone. It has the cheapest iPhone 14 Pro plan (opens in new tab) available, so we think it’s the best fit for most people. With Vodafone’s 5G footprint also continuing to grow, it’s an easier recommendation to make than it would have been a year ago. Telstra (opens in new tab), Vodafone (opens in new tab) and even Apple (opens in new tab) are all offering trade in deals on the 14 too.

The iPhone 14 Pro has a steep starting price of AU$1,749, so that may put buying it outright beyond the reach of many people. If you do opt for this route though, be sure to read our guide to the best SIM-only plans for some pairing options.

Noteworthy iPhone 14 Pro deals

Here are the telco deals you should know about before signing up to an iPhone 14 Pro plan:

Best iPhone 14 Pro plans: our picks

Best overall iPhone 14 Pro plan

(opens in new tab) iPhone 14 Pro (128GB) | 40GB data | 24 months | AU$112.87p/m (opens in new tab) Vodafone is our top recommendation if you’re looking to get the iPhone 14 Pro on a plan. The AU$40 Lite plan (opens in new tab) is your cheapest option, and it comes with 40GB of data, unlimited talk and text to standard numbers in Australia and access to Vodafone’s 5G network. When you throw in phone repayments, you’ll be looking at AU$112.87 each month. When you consider that Optus’ cheapest plan (opens in new tab) is AU$121.87 a month, we think Vodafone’s an easy choice. Total cost over 24 months is AU$2,708.88

Best premium iPhone 14 Pro plan

(opens in new tab) iPhone 14 Pro (256GB) | 40GB data | 24 months | AU$119.12p/m (opens in new tab) The 256GB model of the 14 Pro is a few dollars extra a month at Vodafone, and again, Vodafone’s got the lowest monthly cost. Pair the device with the AU$40 Lite plan (opens in new tab) to set yourself up with 40GB of data each month, and when you factor in handset repayments, your bill will come to AU$119.12 a month. If you think you’ll need more data, an extra AU$5 a month will get you 80GB to burn through. Total cost over 24 months is AU$2,858.88

Cheap iPhone 14 Pro plans

If you’re looking for a way to lower the cost of your monthly bill, you could opt to get the iPhone 14 Pro on a 36-month contract. Keep in mind that while you’ll be reducing your monthly repayments, this route will lock you into your chosen telco for a longer period, and cheaper SIM-only plans are out there. Numobile has launched iPhone 14 Pro subscriptions (opens in new tab), giving you a way to lease the phone for a set period.

Compare telco plans for iPhone 14 Pro

The iPhone 14 Pro has received genuine upgrades, including a 48MP camera (up from 12MP), an always-on display and an intriguing new take on the notch (it’s become an interface which Apple is calling 'Dynamic Island'). Here’s how much each plan from Telstra, Optus and Vodafone costs:

iPhone 14 Pro @ Telstra (24m term)

Basic (40GB) Essential (180GB) Premium (300GB) 128GB AU$130.87 AU$140.87 AU$161.87 256GB AU$137.12 AU$147.12 AU$168.12 512GB AU$150.45 AU$160.45 AU$181.45 1TB AU$166.29 AU$176.29 AU$197.29

iPhone 14 Pro @ Optus (24m term)

S (30GB) M (100GB) L (220GB) XL (360GB) Plus (500GB)* 128GB AU$121.87 AU$131.87 AU$141.87 AU$161.87 AU$141.87 256GB AU$127.69 AU$137.69 AU$147.69 AU$167.69 AU$147.69 512GB AU$142.69 AU$152.69 AU$162.69 AU$182.69 AU$162.69 1TB AU$157.27 AU$167.27 AU$177.27 AU$197.27 AU$177.27

* AU$69p/m price for first 12 months, then reverts to AU$89p/m.

iPhone 14 Pro @ Vodafone (24m term)

Lite (40GB) Lite+ (80GB) Super (250GB) Super+ (500GB) Unlimited 128GB AU$112.87 AU$117.87 AU$122.87 AU$127.87 AU$132.87 256GB AU$119.12 AU$124.12 AU$129.12 AU$134.12 AU$139.12 512GB AU$133.70 AU$138.70 AU$143.70 AU$148.70 AU$153.70 1TB AU$148.29 AU$153.29 AU$158.29 AU$163.29 AU$168.29

Outright iPhone 14 Pro deals

The iPhone 14 Pro is available to buy outright from these major retailers:

Outright iPhone 14 Pro prices Storage 128GB 256GB 512GB 1TB Price AU$1,749 AU$1,899 AU$2,249 AU$2,599 Colours Black, white, gold, dark purple Black, white, gold, dark purple Black, white, gold, dark purple Black, white, gold, dark purple

iPhone 14 Pro at a glance: what you need to know

iPhone 14 Pro: specs (Image credit: Apple) OS: iOS 16 | Screen size: 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR (up to 120Hz) | Resolution: 2556 x 1179 | CPU: A16 Bionic | Memory: N/A | Weight: 206g | Storage: 128GB / 256GB / 512GB / 1TB | Battery: N/A | Rear camera: 48MP main, 12MP ultrawide, 12MP telephoto | Front camera: 12MP

There may be four handsets in the new iPhone 14 family, but we think the iPhone 14 Pro hits the sweet spot. While its design looks very much the same as the iPhone 13 Pro, there’s one big change hiding in plain sight, and it comes to the notch.



The notch is no longer just a notch. Using a combination of hardware and software, the space surrounding the notch has become an interactive area for notifications, alerts, your music and more. Apple’s calling it Dynamic Island, and when notifications come up in this once dead space, you can tap the area to see it expand.

The iPhone 14 Pro is also equipped with a new A16 Bionic processor, which is a step up from the regular iPhone 14 and its A15 Bionic chip. Benchmark results do show the A16 Bionic outperforming the A15, but the difference really isn’t all that much. It’s the processor, along with the new adaptive refresh rate, that has also improved the battery life (bumping it up to 23 hours of video streaming compared to the 13 Pro’s 22 hours).

After many, many years of outfitting its iPhones with a 12MP main camera, Apple has delivered a major overhaul for its main lens. Finally, the iPhone 14 Pro is upgraded with a 48MP quad-pixel sensor. Its new sensors also mean the 14 Pro takes great pictures in low-light, and its macro photography mode can snap incredible close-ups.

Other upgrades to the iPhone 14 Pro include an always-on display, emergency satellite communications and crash detection – not essential, but good to have if you ever need it. The 14 Pro is AU$50 pricier than its predecessor, with a starting price of AU$1,749 (up from the 13 Pro’s AU$1,699 RRP). It’s available in fairly neutral colours including black, white, gold and an interesting Deep Purple.